Star Of The Show! Kate Middleton Looks Exhausted As Prince Louis Makes More Silly Faces At Platinum Jubilee
Prince Louis is at it again.
As the Platinum Jubilee events celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne come to an end, the energetic 4-year-old is still proving himself to be the most relatable member of the royal family.
Louis was spotted pulling a series of silly faces at the pageant parade on Sunday, June 5, as a happily exhausted Kate Middleton gave him occasional stern looks.
Joining them in the crowd were his siblings Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles and Mike Tindall seated nearby. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also sitting near the royals as they watched the festivities.
At one point, Louis stood up on his chair and looked like he was preparing to throw the seat cushion at his mother, who quickly took him outside. Throughout the parade, the little royal seemed to go through a series of emotions from bored to grumpy to overjoyed, occasionally throwing his arms in the air with excitement or making a face at Kate. Later, he was seen sitting in his grandfather's lap.
This comes only a couple of days after Louis was photographed pulling a wide array of hilarious expressions while making an appearance on the balcony for the traditional Trooping of the Color ceremony and military fly-past. As his siblings, parents and the Queen herself looked on at the aircraft piloted by members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force at the prestigious event.
While Her Majesty was not seated with her family at the parade, she did make a surprise appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Dressed in a bright green ensemble, she happily smiled and waved to the crowd alongside other members of the royal family.