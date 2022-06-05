Star Of The Show! Kate Middleton Looks Exhausted As Prince Louis Makes More Silly Faces At Platinum Jubilee

This comes only a couple of days after Louis was photographed pulling a wide array of hilarious expressions while making an appearance on the balcony for the traditional Trooping of the Color ceremony and military fly-past. As his siblings, parents and the Queen herself looked on at the aircraft piloted by members of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force at the prestigious event.

While Her Majesty was not seated with her family at the parade, she did make a surprise appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Dressed in a bright green ensemble, she happily smiled and waved to the crowd alongside other members of the royal family.