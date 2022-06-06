What A Character! Prince William & Kate Middleton Poke Fun At Prince Louis' Scene-Stealing Jubilee Behavior

On Monday, June 6, the parents-of-three shared some photos from the events to Instagram, and in their caption, they referenced their little boy's infectious personality.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special. Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," they wrote. "From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."