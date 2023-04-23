Prince Louis Turns 5! Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Go The Extra Mile' For Their Son's Adventure-Themed Celebration
Happy Birthday Prince Louis!
The little royal turned 5-years-old on Sunday, April 23, and Prince William and Kate Middleton pulled out all the stops for their youngest son’s big day.
"Kate has organized a fun adventure-themed birthday party with all his school friends to celebrate the milestone, and she and William are also doing something family-orientated," a source spilled about how the Prince and Princess of Wales have prepared for the exciting celebration.
"They always make birthdays special for their children and go the extra mile!" the insider added.
The party reportedly included plenty of sandwiches, balloons and even an entertainer. In addition, the couple gave Louis a collection of small presents to unwrap on the special day rather than one bigger expensive present. An insider spilled that one of the gifts included a pickle ball set.
Just yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge uploaded Prince Louis’ 5-year-old portraits via Instagram. "Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis," the parents-of-three captioned the snaps.
- Royals Share Never Before Seen Photo Of Queen Elizabeth With Her Great-Grandchildren To Mark What Would've Been Her 97th Birthday
- Happy Easter! The Royal Family Shows Off Their Sunday Best At St. George's Chapel: See Photos
- Fans Gush Prince Louis Looks Just Like Kate Middleton After Royal Reveals Adorable Baby Photo
The first image showed the birthday boy in a wheelbarrow as Kate pushed him. He smiled wide in a blue knit sweater with a collared shirt underneath and some matching blue shorts. The second photo showed a close-up of Louis, who was striking a great resemblance to older brother Prince George.
This set of birthday portraits are different from those previously as this time, Kate was in front of the camera rather than behind. In past years, the Princess, who once described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," has taken her son’s celebratory pictures.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last year, to mark Louis’ 4th birthday, the parents released images of the young boy playing on the beach near their Norfolk home. For his 3rd birthday, the Cambridges shares photos of Louis as he got ready to head to London's Willcocks Nursery School. The then three-year-old showed off his backpack and red bike on the way to his first day of school.
In addition to Louis, William and Kate have children George, 9, and Charlotte, 7.
Us Weekly reported on Louis' birthday party.