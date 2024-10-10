Kate Middleton Joins Prince William to Meet Locals Affected by Southport Stabbing in First Engagement Since Announcing She's Cancer-Free: Watch
Kate Middleton is back to her royal duties!
After taking time away from the spotlight to focus on her cancer treatment, the mother-of-three joined Prince William in a Thursday, October 10, visit to Southport, England, where in July, a terrorist attacked a children's Taylor Swift-themed dance class, resulting in injuries and three deaths.
According to reports, the couple talked with the grieving families for around 30 minutes each and then spoke to emergency personnel who helped people during the tragedy.
The surprise outing marked the first royal engagement for Kate since announcing in early September that she's cancer-free.
For the afternoon visit, the brunette beauty looked like her regular put together self, wearing a long brown peacoat with a maroon dress underneath and pointed-toe high heels.
The future king matched in a maroon sweater, dark pants and a dark gray coat.
One insider told a news outlet the duo arrived about 30 minutes late, prompting William to tell guests waiting in a garden, "Thank you, you are all true professionals, look after yourselves. Get inside and get yourself a cup of tea to get warm."
Shortly after the shocking attack occurred over the summer, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a statement.
"As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through," they said. "Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most."
The royal family also donated money to the National Police and Wellbeing Service's fundraiser to help those involved heal mentally and physically.
Swift expressed her condolences via social media as well.
"The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock," the Grammy winner shared. "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."
The singer proved just how big of a heart she has by inviting the young kids who were at the class for meet and greets before one of her August concerts at London's Wembley Stadium.
One attendee posted social media uploads of the kids greeting the superstar and captioned the post, "The biggest thank you to @taylorswift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always."
