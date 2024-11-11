Kate Middleton Sparks Concern After Looking 'Tired' During Remembrance Day Service Following Cancer Battle, Actor Christopher Biggins Says: 'Everyone Needs to Worry'
Kate Middleton's return to public life has people concerned about her health.
After the Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out with her husband, Prince William, and her father-in-law, King Charles III, on Sunday, November 10, for the Remembrance Day Service in London, royal commentators expressed their uneasiness that Kate may not have fully recovered from her cancer battle before resuming her duties.
"I think she [Kate] made a great effort. It was important because the Queen [Camilla] wasn’t there and her husband was there presenting a wreath, so I think it was important the family was there," actor Christopher Biggins explained during an appearance on the U.K. television program GB News.
"But she didn’t look very well. Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her," he pointed out to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.
"I want to be careful not to put more pressure on her because she must be stressed about coming back into the public," Webster emphasized. "Everyone will be trying to analyze everything."
The concern over the mother-of-three comes as skeptics questioned if medical physicians actually found cancer when performing abdominal surgery on Kate — or if they only uncovered pre-cancerous cells.
"You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable," a trained doctor explained in a recent interview.
The former Duchess of Cambridge's health hurdle came into question after Rhiannon Mills, a senior royal editor for Sky News, previously referred to Kate's condition as being "precancerous cells" in September. "In March the princess confirmed that precancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy," she said at the time.
As OK! previously reported, after much speculation, Kate revealed her private struggle in a video message shared on social media. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," she said.
"At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," the brunette beauty added.
In September, Kensington Palace shared a clip in which Kate confirmed she was "focused on staying cancer-free" after completing chemotherapy. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she noted.