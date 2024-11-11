Kate Middleton Sparks Concern After Looking 'Tired' During Remembrance Day Service Following Cancer Battle, Actor Christopher Biggins Says: 'Everyone Needs to Worry'

"I think she [Kate] made a great effort. It was important because the Queen [Camilla] wasn’t there and her husband was there presenting a wreath, so I think it was important the family was there," actor Christopher Biggins explained during an appearance on the U.K. television program GB News.

"But she didn’t look very well. Everybody worries about her and everyone needs to worry about her," he pointed out to hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster.

"I want to be careful not to put more pressure on her because she must be stressed about coming back into the public," Webster emphasized. "Everyone will be trying to analyze everything."