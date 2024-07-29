Home > Royals > Prince William ROYALS 'I'm Free': Prince William Celebrated Dumping Kate Middleton Over the Phone During Early Stages of Their Romance Source: MEGA Kate Middleton was dubbed 'waity katie' after waiting ten years before Prince William proposed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are often recognized as a power couple, but before saying "I do" in 2011, the university sweethearts split briefly in 2007.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton admitted she wasn't happy about Prince William dumping her in 2007.

According to Robert Jobson, William "unexpectedly canceled plans to attend a New Year gathering in Dundee, arranged by the Middletons." "She sensed something was wrong," Jobson continued, referring to Kate. "It certainly wasn't helping that newspapers were confidently predicting a royal engagement. Soon afterward, seemingly out of the blue, William – now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Blues and Royals – telephoned her to suggest that they split up."

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton said 'I do' in 2011.

The lovebirds first met in 2001, and the Princess of Wales was dubbed "Waity Katie" due to their decade-long courtship. "He told her they both needed 'a bit of space' to 'find our own way,' and he was unable to promise her marriage. In an emotionally charged 30-minute conversation, they both acknowledged they were on 'different pages,'" the author added in the new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Jobson said the moment was "a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone. Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton met in 2001.

William allegedly "celebrated their break-up with an alcohol-fueled night at the Mahiki nightclub in Mayfair with his close pals." "'I'm free!' he shouted as he slipped into a drunken version of the robot dance," Jobson claimed. "He then told his friends that they should all 'drink the menu,' which they more or less ended up doing."

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this year.

Although William chose to pump the breaks on their romance, Jobson revealed the royal "began having serious second thoughts" about his decision. As a result, the duo rekindled the flame after they both attended a costume party for a mutual friend. "She'd arrived dressed as a nurse and William had made a beeline for her," Jobson wrote. "They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing. When friends joked they should get a room, they sloped off together."

When the duo announced their engagement in 2010, they acknowledged their time apart. "We were both very young… we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way, and we were growing up," William told Tom Bradby. "It was just sort of a bit of space and a bit of things like that, and it worked out for the better." The Princess of Wales admitted she "wasn't very happy about it" at the time, but "it made me a stronger person."

Article continues below advertisement

The Wales recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, but the occasion occurred while Kate was undergoing cancer treatment. OK! previoulsy reported a source claimed the Princess of Wales was moved by her husband's ability to care for their household and serve the U.K. at the same time. “He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it. Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children," a source shared. In her initial cancer announcement, Kate said the future king has been a "great source of comfort and reassurance too."