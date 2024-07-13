OK Magazine
Kate Middleton 'Touched by All' Husband Prince William Is Doing for 'Her and the Children' Amid Her Cancer Battle

Source: mega
Jul. 13 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton, who is currently battling cancer, is impressed by husband Prince William as he helps out their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in addition to tackling his royal duties while she's recovering.

“He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it. Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children," a source shared.

Source: mega

Kate Middleton pictured at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

“They remember their vows they said at their wedding,” an insider said of the special moment. “It forced her and William to take a good look at their priorities and be more grateful for what they have. Their vows have never been more profound as they navigate this difficult time.”

Though William, 42, was "already hands-on," "he’s become more confident and stronger in his role as dad. It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her," the insider dished of their dynamic.

kate middleton prince william helping cancer battle
Source: mega

Kate Middleton is currently battling cancer.

William, who was also seen taking his children to Taylor Swift's concert in late June, is trying to make this time stress-free.

“The kids can sense he’s having fun,” said the insider. “And they’re happy and secure as a result.”

According to the source, he's channeling his late mother, Princess Diana. “She was so much fun to be around. She encouraged her kids to play and express themselves," they noted. “William feels a responsibility to show that he’s evolving and modernizing with the times. It’s not a burden to him, it’s a privilege.”

Source: mega

Kate Middleton is 'touched' by her husband taking on more responsibility during this time.

As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, announced she's battling cancer in March. Though she's been staying out of the spotlight, she decided to break cover for Trooping the Colour on June 15.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.

Source: mega

Kate Middleton said her treatment is 'ongoing.'

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.

For now, Kate is taking her time when returning to royal duties.

"But what is very clear and what they've always said, when they announced that she had cancer and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was if she feels well enough and if she feels able to, she will attend an engagement," Cameron Walker stated. "That's what we saw with Trooping the Colour."

Star spoke to the first source.

