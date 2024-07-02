Kate Middleton Gives Prince William 'the Security, Love and Friendship He Needs' After Cutting Ties With Prince Harry
Prince William is leaning on his wife, Kate Middleton, after distancing himself from Prince Harry amid their yearslong feud.
In Spare, the Duke of Sussex threw several jabs at the Prince of Wales, and the siblings haven't been photographed in the same room since King Charles' coronation.
"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance," Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "He does not give up easily."
"His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed," Seward continued. "His life with Kate gives him the security, love and friendship he needs."
According to the royal correspondent Charles Rae, the future king is focused on Kate and Charles' cancer battles instead of reconciling with his younger sibling.
"Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move. Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be," Rae said.
"There's too much water which has gone under that bridge," he noted. "After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show, Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well."
"There's too much gone under the bridge now," he continued. "If they're going to make the move, I am not so sure William and Catherine would respond favorably."
Since Kate took six months away from the spotlight, William is juggling caring for his brood, royal duties and Charles' condition.
“William’s got a lot more on his mind right now than repairing the troubles with his own brother," Rae noted. "He’s got his wife to look after and his three children."
OK! previously reported a source claimed Harry and Meghan want to see Kate make progress as she undergoes chemotherapy.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source shared. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”
When the Princess of Wales first revealed she has cancer, the Sussexes released a statement in support of her.
"They’ve jointly reached out to send well-wishes, but they’re still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response,” the source admitted. However, they pointed out that the Wales' silence “hasn’t stopped them from trying to connect.”
According to the insider, the Sussexes are ready to mend things as Kate and Charles battle cancer.
“When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William, and with the King, too,” the insider said of the California-based partners.
