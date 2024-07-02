Kate Middleton Gives Prince William 'the Security, Love and Friendship He Needs' After Cutting Ties With Prince Harry

According to the royal correspondent Charles Rae, the future king is focused on Kate and Charles' cancer battles instead of reconciling with his younger sibling.

"Well, I think it is down to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make the first move. Whether or not it would be accepted by William and Catherine, I doubt very much it would be," Rae said.

"There's too much water which has gone under that bridge," he noted. "After everything Harry and Meghan have done with the Oprah Winfrey interview, that Netflix show, Spare. The flamboyant curtsey by Meghan on the show as well."