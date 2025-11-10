Prince William Says It Was 'Challenging' Telling His 3 Kids About Kate Middleton's Cancer: 'No Manual for Being a Parent'

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Announced She Had Cancer in 2024

"We choose to communicate a lot more with our children, that has its good things and its bad things, sometimes you feel you're oversharing with the children when you probably shouldn't," he said. Kate, 43, announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and subsequently underwent preventive chemotherapy. In January, the Princess of Wales revealed she is healthy and in remission.

Prince William Wants to Be Straight With His Children

William then noted how keeping secrets from his kids is not a good idea and he likes to be upfront with them on serious issues. "Most of the time hiding stuff from them doesn't work, and so explaining to them how they feel, why that's happening, giving them other viewpoints as to why they might be feeling the way like they are, sometimes helps give them a bigger picture," he explained.

"[The kids] can relax more into it, rather than being really anxious about what you're hiding from them," William stated. "There can be a lot more questions than answers. It's always a balancing act, every parent knows that, it's about how much do I say?" "There's no manual for being a parent, you've just got to go with it, it's a bit of instinct," he said.

