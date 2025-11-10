or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Says It Was 'Challenging' Telling His 3 Kids About Kate Middleton's Cancer: 'No Manual for Being a Parent'

image Prince William and wife Kate Middleton share three kids.
Source: MEGA

Prince William had the tough job of telling his three kids about Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 10 2025, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William had the tough job of telling his children about wife Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales, 43, got candid about informing his kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, about Kate's health in a new chat with Brazilian TV show host Luciano Huck during his trip to Rio de Janeiro on November 7.

"Every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges, and I think it's very individual as to how you deal with those problems," he said during his tour for the Earthshot Prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Announced She Had Cancer in 2024

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Prince William had the difficult task of telling his children about Kate Middleton's illness.
Source: MEGA

Prince William had the difficult task of telling his children about Kate Middleton's illness.

"We choose to communicate a lot more with our children, that has its good things and its bad things, sometimes you feel you're oversharing with the children when you probably shouldn't," he said.

Kate, 43, announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and subsequently underwent preventive chemotherapy.

In January, the Princess of Wales revealed she is healthy and in remission.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Wants to Be Straight With His Children

image of Kate Middleton is currently in remission.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is currently in remission.

William then noted how keeping secrets from his kids is not a good idea and he likes to be upfront with them on serious issues.

"Most of the time hiding stuff from them doesn't work, and so explaining to them how they feel, why that's happening, giving them other viewpoints as to why they might be feeling the way like they are, sometimes helps give them a bigger picture," he explained.

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'There's no manual for being a parent, you've just got to go with it, it's a bit of instinct,' Prince William said.
Source: MEGA

'There's no manual for being a parent, you've just got to go with it, it's a bit of instinct,' Prince William said.

"[The kids] can relax more into it, rather than being really anxious about what you're hiding from them," William stated. "There can be a lot more questions than answers. It's always a balancing act, every parent knows that, it's about how much do I say?"

"There's no manual for being a parent, you've just got to go with it, it's a bit of instinct," he said.

Kate and William Have Become More Spiritual in Recent Months

Image of Both King Charles III and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.
Source: MEGA

Both King Charles III and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

The Duke of Cambridge's father, King Charles III, is also suffering from cancer.

It was recently reported that William has become more spiritual since his father and wife had their health challenges.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson's new book The Windsor Legacy, explores how the prince “shaken to the core” about the illnesses. As a result, William and Kate both "became more religious" to help cope with the family's health issues.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.