Prince William Says It Was 'Challenging' Telling His 3 Kids About Kate Middleton's Cancer: 'No Manual for Being a Parent'
Nov. 10 2025, Updated 1:26 p.m. ET
Prince William had the tough job of telling his children about wife Kate Middleton's cancer battle.
The Prince of Wales, 43, got candid about informing his kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, about Kate's health in a new chat with Brazilian TV show host Luciano Huck during his trip to Rio de Janeiro on November 7.
"Every family has its own difficulties and its own challenges, and I think it's very individual as to how you deal with those problems," he said during his tour for the Earthshot Prize.
Kate Middleton Announced She Had Cancer in 2024
"We choose to communicate a lot more with our children, that has its good things and its bad things, sometimes you feel you're oversharing with the children when you probably shouldn't," he said.
Kate, 43, announced she was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024 and subsequently underwent preventive chemotherapy.
In January, the Princess of Wales revealed she is healthy and in remission.
Prince William Wants to Be Straight With His Children
William then noted how keeping secrets from his kids is not a good idea and he likes to be upfront with them on serious issues.
"Most of the time hiding stuff from them doesn't work, and so explaining to them how they feel, why that's happening, giving them other viewpoints as to why they might be feeling the way like they are, sometimes helps give them a bigger picture," he explained.
"[The kids] can relax more into it, rather than being really anxious about what you're hiding from them," William stated. "There can be a lot more questions than answers. It's always a balancing act, every parent knows that, it's about how much do I say?"
"There's no manual for being a parent, you've just got to go with it, it's a bit of instinct," he said.
Kate and William Have Become More Spiritual in Recent Months
The Duke of Cambridge's father, King Charles III, is also suffering from cancer.
It was recently reported that William has become more spiritual since his father and wife had their health challenges.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson's new book The Windsor Legacy, explores how the prince “shaken to the core” about the illnesses. As a result, William and Kate both "became more religious" to help cope with the family's health issues.