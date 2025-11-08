or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Became More Religious After Being 'Shaken to the Core' by King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancer Battles

image of Robert Jobson's new book explores how Prince William was “shaken to the core” regarding his wife and father's health issues.
Source: MEGA

Robert Jobson's new book explores how Prince William was “shaken to the core” regarding his wife and father's health issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William turned to the Almighty above once he learned about Kate Middleton and King Charles III's cancer battles, according to a new book.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson's new book The Windsor Legacy, explores how the Prince of Wales, 43, was “shaken to the core” regarding his wife and father's health issues.

As a result, William and Kate both "became more religious" to help deal with their sicknesses.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Heads to Church

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince William has been praying more frequently in recent months.
Source: MEGA

Prince William has been praying more frequently in recent months.

"Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible," Jobson wrote in an excerpt obtained by Daily Mail.

The Duke of Cambridge also wanted to step back from his royal engagements last year, Charles, 76, shot him down, telling him to "think again."

Charles' cancer was announced in February 2024 while Kate's illness was revealed just a short month later in a "malign twist of fate" for William, according to Jobson.

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles 'Largely Trusts' William to Make the Right Decisions

Image of King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.
Source: MEGA

King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The author then claimed that there was "an underlying tension" between the sovereign and his eldest son over how they should merge tradition and ethics within the monarchy as they "generally work well together."

"The king happily consults [William] and largely trusts him to do what is right," Jobson penned. "It doesn’t help that both have a fiery temper that’s not always held in check."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Prince William is first in line to the throne after his father, King Charles III.
Source: MEGA

Prince William is first in line to the throne after his father, King Charles III.

Jobson claimed that palace aides are smart enough "to tread lightly around the prince, mindful of his mood swings before attempting to raise sensitive issues."

William allegedly doesn't "overthink" when making major decisions and has a "can-do, hands-on, collaborative approach to his work."

"He has a knack for rallying his team and instilling optimism. And let’s not forget, as heir to the throne, he has a long working road ahead as king," Jobson revealed.

William Considers Andrew Mountbatten Windsor a 'Threat'

image of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his titles earlier this year.
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his titles earlier this year.

William has seemingly held a stronghold hand over the crown as he's even worried about his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten Windsor (formerly known as Prince Andrew) is a "threat" to the monarchy.

The prince considers Andrew, 65, "a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew’s presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse," a source told The Times last month.

The former Duke of York was stripped of his rank and royal titles recently after his ongoing scandals and friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.