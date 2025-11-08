Prince William Became More Religious After Being 'Shaken to the Core' by King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancer Battles

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William turned to the Almighty above once he learned about Kate Middleton and King Charles III's cancer battles, according to a new book. Royal biographer Robert Jobson's new book The Windsor Legacy, explores how the Prince of Wales, 43, was “shaken to the core” regarding his wife and father's health issues. As a result, William and Kate both "became more religious" to help deal with their sicknesses.

Prince William Heads to Church

Source: MEGA Prince William has been praying more frequently in recent months.

"Never known as a regular worshipper, William now attends church more frequently than in the past, though as privately as possible," Jobson wrote in an excerpt obtained by Daily Mail. The Duke of Cambridge also wanted to step back from his royal engagements last year, Charles, 76, shot him down, telling him to "think again." Charles' cancer was announced in February 2024 while Kate's illness was revealed just a short month later in a "malign twist of fate" for William, according to Jobson.

King Charles 'Largely Trusts' William to Make the Right Decisions

Source: MEGA King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The author then claimed that there was "an underlying tension" between the sovereign and his eldest son over how they should merge tradition and ethics within the monarchy as they "generally work well together." "The king happily consults [William] and largely trusts him to do what is right," Jobson penned. "It doesn’t help that both have a fiery temper that’s not always held in check."

Source: MEGA Prince William is first in line to the throne after his father, King Charles III.

Jobson claimed that palace aides are smart enough "to tread lightly around the prince, mindful of his mood swings before attempting to raise sensitive issues." William allegedly doesn't "overthink" when making major decisions and has a "can-do, hands-on, collaborative approach to his work." "He has a knack for rallying his team and instilling optimism. And let’s not forget, as heir to the throne, he has a long working road ahead as king," Jobson revealed.

William Considers Andrew Mountbatten Windsor a 'Threat'

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was stripped of his titles earlier this year.