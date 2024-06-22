OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Goes Instagram Official With Travis Kelce as Couple Poses With Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

taylor swift travis kelce official prince william
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 22 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now Instagram official — because of Prince William!

On Friday, June 21, the royal brought his eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to see the pop star, 34, in London on his 42nd birthday.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝@princeandprincessofwales," the "Cruel Summer" songstress, who is currently on the Eras Tour, captioned the selfie of herself with the football star, 34, Prince William, George and Charlotte.

As OK! previously reported, Kelce was seen in the VIP tent alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

taylor swift travis kelce official prince william
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pose with Prince William and his two eldest kids.

During the latest show, the blonde beauty seemed to give a nod to her boyfriend when she used an invisible bow to release an arrow during "So High School," which is rumored to be about her romance with the athlete.

In videos uploaded to social media, Travis can be seen dancing along to the choreography of the son — and when she pulled out the move, which she used to do while performing "The Archer," he smiled wide.

taylor swift travis kelce official prince william
Source: mega

Taylor Swift is currently on the Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, William seemed to have a great time at the concert, as he danced along to "Shake It Off."

William has previously spoken about meeting the Grammy winner.

“I went to a charity fundraising gala for Centrepoint, which is a young homeless charity that I am very fond of and have supported for many years. It’s an annual fundraiser, and I turn up, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift are at the event, which nearly knocked me off my feet as well,” William said during an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series in 2021.

taylor swift travis kelce official prince william
Source: mega

Kate Middleton, who is battling cancer, was not at the concert.

taylor swift travis kelce official prince william
Source: mega

Prince William was seen dancing to 'Shake It Off.'

“When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done. I’ll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next,” he continued. “I’m sat next to Taylor Swift. She’s on my left. And after Jon does his first song, there’s a pause and she turns to me. She puts her hand on my arm, looks me in the eye, and says, ‘Come on, William. Let’s go and sing.’”

