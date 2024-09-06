Prince William Doesn't 'See a Future' for Prince Harry in the Royal Family After Yearslong Rift

"William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the royal family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely," the source told an outlet.

"I would go so far as to predict the Prince of Wales could issue a Letters Patent when king that strips the entire family of their HRH styles. He cannot touch the Sussex Dukedom title, and would have to request parliament to handle that removal," the source continued.