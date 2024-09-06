Prince William Doesn't 'See a Future' for Prince Harry in the Royal Family After Yearslong Rift
Prince William's vision for the Crown doesn't include the Prince Harry amid their feud, an insider alleged.
"William is already planning for when he becomes King, and he doesn’t see a future for the Sussexes in the royal family. The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely," the source told an outlet.
"I would go so far as to predict the Prince of Wales could issue a Letters Patent when king that strips the entire family of their HRH styles. He cannot touch the Sussex Dukedom title, and would have to request parliament to handle that removal," the source continued.
Harry and William were briefly reunited at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but insiders revealed they failed to reconcile at the event. OK! previously reported a source said William has "written Harry out of his script."
"They were sat two or three rows back from the front, not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle," a source stated. "And then there were family members on the rest of the seats between them, so maybe that is something that was arranged."
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich claimed William is blocking his brother from rejoining the royal fold.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Fordwich shared.
In his memoir, Harry threw jabs at William's appearance, and the project furthered the wedge between the relatives.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold doesn't foresee the princes reuniting until Harry apologizes for Spare.
"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Harrold shared.
"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."
Sources spoke to OK! U.K.