Prince William and Kate Middleton Refuse to Watch Their Love Story in 'The Crown'
Prince William and Kate Middleton's college romance was explored in the final season of The Crown, but according to an insider, the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't interested in watching a fictional show about their love story.
“The Prince…rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’” a source told Robert Hardman for his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy. “Yet he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.”
Although the couple isn't streaming the popular Netflix program, they enjoy a good movie night.
“Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favorite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related,” Hardman penned.
OK! previoulsy reported Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith was offended by the show's depiction of his sister Carole Middleton.
"Carole isn't that manipulative evil person... coming up with ways by which she can force her way into the royal family," Goldsmith said on the "Fact or Fiction" podcast. "First and foremost, Kate did brilliantly well to get into St Andrews."
"She's an amazing girl, but that wasn't noted. It was all to do with 'Kate you've got to be doing these things, you've got to be showing your legs,' and it's just not my family. It's not the way Carole operates," he added.
Royal commentators also questioned the historical accuracy of the final season, especially after one scene painted Carole as a pushy parent, hoping to persuade Kate into marrying her prince charming.
"What is interesting to me is that The Crown did not shy away from showing Carole as insistent that Kate kept going," Clare McHugh said in an interview. "I think the only part where they faltered was when they had Kate resisting a bit."
"The two of them were as one all along," she noted. "They decided this together."
The Crown's final episodes take place at the prestigious St Andrews, but the Wales first met during their preteen years.
Katie Nicholl learned through the Princess of Wales' friends that the pair had a chance encounter in middle school, and the expert discussed the couple's timeline in her biography Kate: The Future Queen.
"It seemed every girl in America wanted to come to St Andrews to search out the prince. Kate would have read the papers," Nicholl said.
"She would have known that William was going and that there was every chance they could be in the same program at the same time if she got a place to study there," she continued.
Both William and Kate have been active throughout their lives, which makes sense they met at a sporting event.
“Prince William, a left back on Ludgrove’s Colts team, came to St Andrew’s (Kate's prep school in Berkshire) to play a hockey match when he was nine years old,” Nicholl explained.
“William, like Kate, loved sports and was one of the best hockey and rugby players in his year," she said. "Of course, the arrival of the prince generated a flurry of excitement. It was the first time Kate had set her eyes on the young prince but certainly not the last.”