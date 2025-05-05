Prince William Skips Easter Service in Break From Royal Tradition: 'He Intends to Do Things Differently When He's King'
Prince William is breaking away from tradition as he prepares for his future reign. While King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended Easter services at St. George’s Chapel alongside other royals — including an awkward appearance by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — William was nowhere in sight.
Instead, the future king, 42, opted for a quieter celebration at his country retreat, Anmer Hall, with wife Kate Middleton, 43, and their adorable trio: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
Reports from Hello! reveal the family enjoyed a low-key Easter with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
It's just the latest sign that William is determined to carve out his own royal identity. "Celebrating Easter with the Middletons is a sign William is going his own way," an insider eagerly disclosed to Life & Style.
"He has made it no secret that he intends to do things differently when he's king. He wants less pomp and circumstance."
Taking a page from the book of the late, beloved Princess Diana, William is all about being relatable and accessible as a monarch.
"Forget that he went to church with his in-laws — William visited a common pub with Carole last year while Kate was undergoing cancer treatments," the insider added. "He's just more down-to-earth than his father ever was. William plans to continue doing philanthropic work that will make a difference in the world, and he wants to engage directly with the public and be relatable to his generation. If that means breaking from some traditions, so be it."
William also reportedly distanced himself from his father's longtime legal advisors, Harbottle & Lewis and Gerrard Tyrrell, to enlist the services of his own attorneys at Mishcon de Reya.
This switch is particularly eyebrow-raising, as these new legal eagles represent the same firm that handled Diana's high-profile 1996 divorce from Charles. The insider commented, "Hiring his own firm is another way for William to separate himself from his father."
While some might assume the king is feeling the sting of disappointment, he remains unfazed, at least publicly. "It must bother him a little that his son prefers spending time with Kate's side of the family — who are seemingly less stuffy and set in their ways — but Charles thinks William will make an excellent king," shared the insider. "While he may not approve of everything his son is doing, like booking shorter royal visits overseas, Charles won't stand in his way."