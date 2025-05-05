Prince William Skips Easter Service in Break From Royal Tradition: 'He Intends to Do Things Differently When He's King'

Prince William is breaking away from tradition as he prepares for his future reign. While King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended Easter services at St. George’s Chapel alongside other royals — including an awkward appearance by Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — William was nowhere in sight.

Instead, the future king, 42, opted for a quieter celebration at his country retreat, Anmer Hall, with wife Kate Middleton, 43, and their adorable trio: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Reports from Hello! reveal the family enjoyed a low-key Easter with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.