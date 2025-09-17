or
Prince William 'Furious' Disgraced Prince Andrew Sat Behind Him at Duchess of Kent's Funeral, Felt 'Ambushed' by His Uncle: Source

Photo of Prince Andrew, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: mega

Prince Andrew rarely participates in royal family engagements after his scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Prince William wasn't happy about the seating arrangement at Katharine, the Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday, September 16.

According to reports, the father-of-three found it a "disgrace" that his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew was situated right behind himself and wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William 'Furious' at Prince Andrew

Photo of a source said Prince William felt 'ambushed' when his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, sat behind him at the Duchess of Kent's September 16 funeral.
Source: mega

A source said Prince William felt 'ambushed' when his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, sat behind him at the Duchess of Kent's September 16 funeral.

The source told a news outlet that William was "furious" and felt "ambushed" by Andrew, and he's dreading the photos coming out since the Prince of Wales has allegedly gone to great lengths to keep his distance from the dad-of-two, who was stripped of his royal title when it was revealed he was once close friends with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In photos from after the ceremony, the Prince of Wales looked tense standing next to Andrew.

Andrew attended the funeral with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and he was also seen speaking with brother King Charles outside Westminster Cathedral.

Prince Andrew's Sketchy Past

Photo of the ceremony was a rare public outing for Andrew, who was friends with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

The ceremony was a rare public outing for Andrew, who was friends with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was also accused of sexually assaulting a woman named Virginia Giuffre, which he denied, and the two went on to settle a lawsuit out of court. However, there have still been plenty of headlines about the situation, especially after Giuffre took her own life in April.

After her sudden passing, RadarOnline.com obtained passages from her secret diary, where she detailed being a victim of Epstein's s-- trafficking before she was even 18.

Virginia Giuffre's Diary

Prince William

Photo of Andrew, who is no longer a working member of the monarchy, is still on good terms with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
Source: mega

Andrew, who is no longer a working member of the monarchy, is still on good terms with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

In one journal entry, Giuffre said Epstein's right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, informed her she would be entertaining Andrew.

"'Wow, what?' were the first words that popped into my head, not knowing that meant using my body as entertainment for another rich pedophile, or worst, being convinced it was exciting," she wrote.

After going to a nightclub with Andrew, he allegedly brought her back to Maxwell's pad.

Photo of Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew when she was 17, which he denied.
Source: mega

Virginia Giuffre claimed she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew when she was 17, which he denied.

"I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath. The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him," she recalled. "He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."

Photo of In Giuffre's diary, she recounted having to engage in a sexual relationship with Andrew.
Source: Radar

In Giuffre's diary, she recounted having to engage in a sexual relationship with Andrew.

After getting into the bath together, the two "continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing and him even licking my toes."

"'I love your feet,' he whispered, 'They are so irresistible,'" Virginia shared of what he told her that night. "That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine."

Andrew has denied ever sexually assaulting Giuffre.

