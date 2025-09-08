ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Shocking New Allegations: Virginia Giuffre Claims She Was Sent to Be Intimate With Prince Andrew for Fourth Time Source: Mega; @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre alleged she was sent to have s-- with Prince Andrew for a fourth time. OK! Staff Sept. 8 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre alleged she was sent to have sexual encounters with disgraced royal Prince Andrew for a fourth time ahead of the release of her posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl. Giuffre previously said she was coerced into intercourse with the prince after being trafficked by convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: Mega Prince Andrew claimed he had 'no recollection' of meeting Virginia Giuffre despite photo evidence surfacing.

This latest revelation is tied to ongoing discussions related to her civil case against Prince Andrew, where legal parties are seeking accountability and justice for her alleged abuse after her death by suicide in April. Giuffre’s attorneys have previously emphasized that she remained determined to hold all parties accountable. "Virginia has been a champion for those silenced by fear for too long," an insider said. "She is not backing down and will fight until the end to ensure her voice is heard."

Source: Mega Prince Andrew has beeen linked to convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epsetin.

Prince Andrew has continued to deny all allegations. Giuffre first accused Prince Andrew of forcing her into s-- in 2001, when she was 17, at Epstein’s New York mansion. Andrew has maintained that he has "no recollection" of ever meeting her, despite widely circulated photographs showing him with Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre first accused Andrew of s-- in 2001 when she was 17.

The second alleged encounter occurred at Epstein's mansion in Manhattan, New York. The third alleged encounter took place on Epstein's private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Little St. James.

"I’m here to tell my truth and shine a light on the darkness that has plagued lives for far too long," Giuffre said in past statements, reaffirming her commitment to advocate for survivors of abuse. Her supporters have praised her determination. "Virginia is not just fighting for herself; she’s fighting for every woman who’s experienced this kind of trauma," a close friend remarked.

Source: Mega Prince Andrew’s team called the new allegation 'baseless' and 'untested.'