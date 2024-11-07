Home > Royals > Prince William ROYALS Prince William Heckled by South African Protestors During Royal Tour: 'You Have No Sovereignty in Our Country' Source: MEGA Prince William traveled to South Africa on a royal tour.

Prince William was met with South African protestors while wrapping up his royal tour of the region, as the future king was greeted by anti-monarchists.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA South Africa joined the British Commonwealth in 1931.

Article continues below advertisement

"William, you have no sovereignty in our country," one heckler yelled at the Prince of Wales, another added, “Hand back what your grandmother stole from us." William participated in a walkabout in Kalk Bay in Cape Town on Thursday, November 7, but not every attendee was critical of his presence. "William we love you, we love you William," some supporters of the future King said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William's tour of Jamaica with Kate Middleton led to a conversation about reparations.

Article continues below advertisement

William isn't the only senior royal who was met with pushback while attending events overseas, as King Charles' appearance at Australia's parliament was slammed by Aboriginal senator Lidia Thorpe. OK! previously reported biographer Angela Levin believes His Majesty still enjoyed his visit despite the controversy. "King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," Levin told GB News after Charles was yelled at by Thorpe on Monday, October 21. "Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this," Levin added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince William was told he has 'no sovereignty' in South Africa.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist," Thorpe shouted at Charles and Camilla. "This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king. F--- the colony!" On the day of Charles' speech, Thorpe took to X to double down on her stance. "Not my King," she wrote. "Treaty now."

Article continues below advertisement

Levin didn't approve of Thorpe's outburst. "He's had such a wonderful welcome, there were thousands of people outside the church yesterday, and people are delighted to have seen him," Levin noted. "So here, this is one person who is quite honestly ridiculous." "She tried to make a big show of herself yesterday at the Australian War Memorial, and police were trying to stop her and she was fighting with them and screaming at the same time," the royal expert added. "So she pulled off her jumper, which is what he was hanging onto and ran away. She obviously thought, well, I'll try again tomorrow."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla were yelled at by Lidia Thorpe while in Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal correspondent Ingrid Seward alluded to Charles being shocked by Thorpe's antics. "Lidia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting," royal correspondent Seward told GB News. "This would have not come as much of a surprise to the people there," Seward shared. "She was wearing an Aborigine cape. She has a right to [protest] it's a democracy."

Article continues below advertisement

In recent years, the royals' international trips have led to conversations about reparations and the future of the Commonwealth. "I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt," the royal expert stated. "I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world." "The things she said, 'You're not my King' is something that he has heard before, but it doesn't make it very pleasant," she added.