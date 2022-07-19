Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Met With Protestors As They Arrive At U.N. In NYC: 'Why Are They Here?'

During his visit, Harry, 37, spoke about how much Africa means to him as part of Nelson Mandela Day. "For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again," he shared. "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."

However, some weren't pleased with his speech. Representative Lisa McClain said, "Yet again, the Duke and Duchess are sticking their nose into American politics by attacking the U.S. rule of law. I think it's time we buy them a history book on the Revolutionary War to remind them that our government stopped caring about the 'royals' opinion back in 1776."