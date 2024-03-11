King Charles Vows to Serve to the U.K. and Commonwealth Nations to the 'Best of My Ability' as He Battles Cancer
King Charles recently addressed British citizens and the Commonwealth nations in a public statement after being diagnosed with cancer. His Majesty previously revealed he would take a step back from attending engagements due to his condition, but his battle didn't stop him from celebrating Commonwealth Day.
"I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” King Charles said in a clip shared on the royal family's official YouTube account on Monday, March 11.
"It warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life – a precious source of strength, inspiration and pride," he continued.
Charles made it clear he is committed to celebrating identities that coexist within the U.K. and its territories.
Charles stressed he hopes to “work together to understand each other’s perspectives, including the inequalities and injustices which still resonate to this day," adding that “our diversity is our greatest strength.”
“The Commonwealth represents a third of humanity, from all regions of the world, with all the different experiences, knowledge, and aspirations that this brings," he stated. "Wherever we live, we are united by the many challenges we face — whether it be climate change, the loss of nature or the social and economic changes that new technologies are bringing."
Omid Scobie accused Charles and Kate Middleton of being the infamous "royal racists'' years after Meghan Markle claimed an unnamed Windsor gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion. Despite Scobie's words and Meghan's depiction of her in-laws, Charles celebrated heterogeneity.
“Our diversity means that these challenges affect us all differently and that we experience their impacts in different ways," Charles stressed. "Their seriousness, however, is common to each one of us.”
“And the Commonwealth’s growth, with new members continuing to join our family of nations, demonstrates clearly that whilst we may not all have a shared history, we have common ambitions for a better future – working together to build resilience and respond to global challenges," he shared.
Ultimately, Charles is proud of the 56 independent countries that make up the British territories.
"The Commonwealth family is strongest when we are connected, through friendship. As I have said before, the Commonwealth is like the wiring of a house, and its people, our energy and our ideas are the current that runs through those wires," Charles said. "Together and individually, we are strengthened by sharing perspectives and experiences, and by offering and borrowing the myriad ways we have each tackled the challenges of our time. This is true both at the level of nations and, indeed, at the local level."