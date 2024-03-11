King Charles Vows to Serve to the U.K. and Commonwealth Nations to the 'Best of My Ability' as He Battles Cancer

Charles made it clear he is committed to celebrating identities that coexist within the U.K. and its territories.

Charles stressed he hopes to “work together to understand each other’s perspectives, including the inequalities and injustices which still resonate to this day," adding that “our diversity is our greatest strength.”

“The Commonwealth represents a third of humanity, from all regions of the world, with all the different experiences, knowledge, and aspirations that this brings," he stated. "Wherever we live, we are united by the many challenges we face — whether it be climate change, the loss of nature or the social and economic changes that new technologies are bringing."