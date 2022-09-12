Queen Elizabeth II Carried To Cathedral Before Being Laid To Rest: Photos
Queen Elizabeth II was carried to the cathedral before being laid to rest.
All four of her children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, united as one to walk behind her coffin on Monday, September 12, as it arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Later in the day, the new King, who presumed his role immediately after his mother's passing last week, and other members of the royal family will mount a vigil of the coffin. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday, September 13, when it will then be flown back to London.
Her Majesty died in the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, hours after the palace shared a statement about the monarch's rapidly declining health. Charles immediately became King upon his mom's passing and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, took on the title of Queen Consort.
The late royal's grandchild Prince Harry unfortunately did not get to say goodbye to his grandmother, as he was still on the plane over to see her when she took her last breathe. His wife, Meghan Markle, was not invited to the join the royal family in their goodbye.
Despite tension following Harry and Meghan's 2020 Megxit, the royal family put their differences aside to honor the queen, who served 70 years on the throne.
Scroll down to see photos of the queen's coffin being carried to the cathedral.
The monarch's funeral is set to take place Monday, September 19.
The queen's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland.
Crowds gathered on Monday to pay their respects to the royal family.
King Charles III led the royal procession transporting the family monarch's coffin at St. Giles’ Cathedral.
Charles and his wife visited Westminster Hall in London, where they received condolence from both Houses of Parliament, before returning to Scotland for the service.