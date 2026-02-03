or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Prince Edward Addresses Disgraced Brother Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein as New Files Drop

image of prince Edward and inset of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward addressed his brother ex-Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein as new files have been released.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Edward is speaking out for the first time about his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, regarding their ties to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, addressed Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, being spotted in the latest release of Epstein files published by the DOJ last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Emailed Each Other on Several Occasions

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of prince edward
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward spoke out for the first time about his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"It’s really important to remember the victims," Edward said. “And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this."

Several photos of the disgraced ex-Prince and emails showing correspondence between the s-- offender and Ferguson were uncovered as part of the newest drop.

The DOJ shared over 3 million files on January 30, including emails between Ferguson and Epstein about her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew had many connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

In March 2010 when Eugenie was just 19 years old, her mom had messaged the financier when he wanted to take a trip to New York and asked the children's book author if she was coming. Ferguson replied: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

Another email she sent in January 2010 showed Ferguson appearing to beg Epstein to be with her. "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," she jokingly wrote at the time.

She also congratulated him on having a reported secret love child 15 years prior.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Spans Decades

image of princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson once made a vulgar comment about Princess Eugenie.

Elsewhere in the files, Andrew seemed to have sent Epstein many holiday cards, which included snapshots of Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, when they were in their 20s.

Another photo from the newly-released files featured Andrew crouching over a fully-clothed woman while he put his hand on her stomach.

The former Duke and Duchess of York's friendship with Epstein stretches back to the late '90s, as Andrew was also pals with the pedophile's associate and madame Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre also filed a suit against the ex-royal, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

image of princess Eugenie, princess beatrice and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew is no longer a British prince due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

As a result of his association with the s-- trafficker, Andrew had his royal peerages and titles yanked away from him by his brother King Charles.

The army veteran is no longer able to use any of his royal monikers and he was also evicted from his home, Royal Lodge. Andrew has lived at the Windsor abode since 2004, and Ferguson moved in with him in 2008.

While the Weight Watchers spokeswoman has yet to find a new place to live, Andrew is being forced to stay in a smaller shack on the royal family's Norfolk estate, Sandringham.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.