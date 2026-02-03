Prince Edward Addresses Disgraced Brother Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein as New Files Drop

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Edward is speaking out for the first time about his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, regarding their ties to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. At the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, addressed Andrew, 65, and Ferguson, 66, being spotted in the latest release of Epstein files published by the DOJ last week.

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein Emailed Each Other on Several Occasions

Source: MEGA Prince Edward spoke out for the first time about his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

"It’s really important to remember the victims," Edward said. “And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this." Several photos of the disgraced ex-Prince and emails showing correspondence between the s-- offender and Ferguson were uncovered as part of the newest drop. The DOJ shared over 3 million files on January 30, including emails between Ferguson and Epstein about her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew had many connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

In March 2010 when Eugenie was just 19 years old, her mom had messaged the financier when he wanted to take a trip to New York and asked the children's book author if she was coming. Ferguson replied: "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” Another email she sent in January 2010 showed Ferguson appearing to beg Epstein to be with her. "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," she jokingly wrote at the time. She also congratulated him on having a reported secret love child 15 years prior.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Spans Decades

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson once made a vulgar comment about Princess Eugenie.

Elsewhere in the files, Andrew seemed to have sent Epstein many holiday cards, which included snapshots of Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, when they were in their 20s. Another photo from the newly-released files featured Andrew crouching over a fully-clothed woman while he put his hand on her stomach. The former Duke and Duchess of York's friendship with Epstein stretches back to the late '90s, as Andrew was also pals with the pedophile's associate and madame Ghislaine Maxwell. Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre also filed a suit against the ex-royal, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

Source: MEGA Andrew is no longer a British prince due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.