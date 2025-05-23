Prince William and Kate Middleton Crack Up During Playful Competition in Scotland: Watch the Cute Moment
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton were able to let loose during their ongoing trip to Scotland.
While in the area to debut the royal navy ship HMS Glasgow, the spouses competed in a challenge to build a structure using toy pipes.
Prince William and Wife Kate Middleton Have a Friendly Competition
After they finished construction, the winner was revealed.
"I'm delight to announce — I'm sorry, sir — that your Royal Highness is the winner of the challenge," a woman said, gesturing to the mom-of-three.
However, at that very same moment, part of Kate's structure fell down, causing her to break out into laughter, as did her husband and everyone else in the room.
"Perfectly timed!" the Prince of Wales quipped.
He noted his work wasn't any better, admitting, "You don’t want to put any pressure on mine. It’ll just [fall apart]."
The Couple's Admirers React to the Cute Moment
Fans adored seeing the rare, casual moment between the royals, with one tweeting in reaction, "Love this, they have some much banter and fun between them."
"They can laugh at themselves, very healthy!" said another person, with a third writing, "They looked amazing as always..It’s wonderful to see our Princess in such good health!!!"
Kate Middleton Is in Remission From Cancer
The last comment was referring to the British beauty's cancer battle, having revealed her diagnosis in March 2024.
Kate hasn't revealed what type of cancer she was dealing with, but she did step back from her royal duties while receiving treatment.
In January, she happily announced she was in remission.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," she gushed on Instagram. "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," the Princess of Wales continued. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."