or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William and Kate Middleton Crack Up During Playful Competition in Scotland: Watch the Cute Moment

Photo of Kate Middleton and a picture of Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.
Source: @@chrisshipitv/x;mega

Prince William and Kate Middleton are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland.

By:

May 23 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton were able to let loose during their ongoing trip to Scotland.

While in the area to debut the royal navy ship HMS Glasgow, the spouses competed in a challenge to build a structure using toy pipes.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Wife Kate Middleton Have a Friendly Competition

After they finished construction, the winner was revealed.

"I'm delight to announce — I'm sorry, sir — that your Royal Highness is the winner of the challenge," a woman said, gesturing to the mom-of-three.

However, at that very same moment, part of Kate's structure fell down, causing her to break out into laughter, as did her husband and everyone else in the room.

"Perfectly timed!" the Prince of Wales quipped.

He noted his work wasn't any better, admitting, "You don’t want to put any pressure on mine. It’ll just [fall apart]."

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple's Admirers React to the Cute Moment

prince william kate middleton watch
Source: @chrisshipitv/x

Prince William and Kate Middleton both started laughing when the latter's structure fell.

Fans adored seeing the rare, casual moment between the royals, with one tweeting in reaction, "Love this, they have some much banter and fun between them."

"They can laugh at themselves, very healthy!" said another person, with a third writing, "They looked amazing as always..It’s wonderful to see our Princess in such good health!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Is in Remission From Cancer

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

prince william kate middleton crack up playful competition scotland watch cute
Source: mega

In January, Kate announced she was in remission from cancer.

The last comment was referring to the British beauty's cancer battle, having revealed her diagnosis in March 2024.

Kate hasn't revealed what type of cancer she was dealing with, but she did step back from her royal duties while receiving treatment.

In January, she happily announced she was in remission.

Article continues below advertisement

prince william kate middleton crack up playful competition scotland watch cute
Source: mega

The parents-of-three are currently in Scotland.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," she gushed on Instagram. "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

Article continues below advertisement

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," the Princess of Wales continued. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.