Prince William and Kate Middleton Crack Up During Playful Competition in Scotland: Watch the Cute Moment

After they finished construction, the winner was revealed.

"I'm delight to announce — I'm sorry, sir — that your Royal Highness is the winner of the challenge," a woman said, gesturing to the mom-of-three.

However, at that very same moment, part of Kate's structure fell down, causing her to break out into laughter, as did her husband and everyone else in the room.

"Perfectly timed!" the Prince of Wales quipped.

He noted his work wasn't any better, admitting, "You don’t want to put any pressure on mine. It’ll just [fall apart]."