Prince William, Kate Middleton & Their 2 Eldest Kids Wear Coordinated Attire For Christmas Carol Event: Photos!
You can't rain on their parade! On the same day Netflix released the second part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two eldest kids, Prince George and Prince Charlotte, got into the holiday spirit by attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service.
The festive event was held at London's iconic Westminster Abbey on Thursday, December 15.
The stunning pack chose coordinated looks for the evening: George, 9, looked handsome in a black coat, navy blue slacks and matching tie, while his dad rocked a similar look, opting to wear a maroon tie instead.
The father-of-three's accessory was in the same tone as 7-year-old Charlotte's dresscoat, which she paired with dark tights.
Kate radiated beauty as usual, donning a long burgundy dresscoat and matching suede pumps. The Princess of Wales even choose a matching purse and jeweled earrings.
PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON BASKETBALL GAME: PHOTOS!
The couple's youngest son, 4-year-old Prince Louis, wasn't present for the outing.
The Cambridge brood concluded the night by posting about it on their official Instagram page. "Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special," they captioned photos from the shindig. "It was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations with you all."
It's been business as usual for the monarchy since Harry and Meghan's docuseries premiered; in fact, one day before their caroling appearance, William and Kate released their annual Christmas card!
The accompanying photo showed them uncharacteristically dressed down in jeans and sneakers, while all three tots sported shorts.
The timing of everything didn't go unnoticed; however, the Sussexes made the first suspicious move when they dropped the trailer for their Netflix project on December 1, the same day Kate and William stepped out in Boston, their first appearance in America in eight years.
Noted royal expert Hugo Vickers at the time, "If the Sussexes are worried they’ll look diminished and less credible in comparison to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour in this new era, they’ve overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements designed to clash with Waleses’ visit this week."
For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.