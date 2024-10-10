Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Didn't Like' Meghan Markle’s American Wedding Traditions During Her 2018 Ceremony
Meghan Markle clashed with Prince Harry's family, and the Duchess of Sussex's American wedding traditions bothered Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Sussexes' big day.
"For our part, we chipped in that we weren't too pleased when Willy and Kate switched place cards and changed seats at our wedding," Harry wrote in Spare. "We'd followed the American tradition, placing couples next to each other, but Willy and Kate didn't like that tradition, so their table was the only one where spouses were apart."
The interaction foreshadowed the future of the group, once dubbed the "Fab Four."
"They insisted it wasn't them, it was someone else. And they said we'd done the same thing at Pippa's wedding. We hadn't. Much as we'd wanted to," Harry revealed.
"We'd been separated by a huge flower arrangement between us, and though we'd desperately wanted to sit together, we hadn't done a thing about it," he continued. "None of this airing of grievances was doing us any good, I felt. We weren't getting anywhere."
Meghan and Kate had another disagreement when the Duchess of Sussex told her then-pregnant sister-in-law that she had "baby brain" during a misunderstanding. OK! previously reported biographer Robert Jobson alleged William "pointed a finger at Meg" when confronting the former actress about the comment.
"Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here," William said, according to Jobson.
"Take your finger out of my face," Jobson claimed Meghan replied.
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star admitted that she struggled to adjust to royal life.
"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
At a separate point in the docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex branded the Waleses as rigid.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan said when discussing her first time meeting them. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan added.
Although Meghan and the Princess of Wales didn't become friends, she appreciated that she was somewhat naive about royal life.
“It’s so funny when I look back now because now I know so much,” she said, adding that she’s “so glad I didn’t then because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”