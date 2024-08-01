'Keep Your Finger Out of My Face': Meghan Markle's Reason for Snapping at Prince William During Heated Exchange Revealed
Meghan Markle and Prince William struggled to bond during her brief time as a working royal, but a new biography gives insight into a spat the pair had over Kate Middleton's pregnancy hormones.
Meghan and Kate had a falling out after the former actress credited the Princess of Wales' behavior to "baby brain," as she was pregnant with Prince Louis.
According to Prince Harry, Kate told Meghan they were "not close enough for you to talk about my hormones."
However, things escalated once William decided to defend his wife, Robert Jobson wrote about the incident in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
Jobson shared that William "pointed a finger at Meg" before allegedly saying, "Well, it's rude, Meghan. These things are not done here."
"Take your finger out of my face," Jobson claimed Meghan replied.
The biographer's depiction of the argument parallels the anecdote shared in Spare.
Due to the drama, Meghan hasn't attended a royal family gathering since Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
"Harry is very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September, and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne," a source told an outlet. "But the situation hasn't changed for Meghan."
Meghan's popularity declined in the U.K. after she left the royal fold, and the insider hinted at the former actress being nervous about how she would be recieved by the British public.
"She's respectful that Harry has to go back to his homeland for practical and emotional reasons, but that doesn't mean she's going to go with him," the insider continued. "She's got way too much on her plate with the brand and her new cooking show, as well as looking after the children. The last thing she needs is the stress of going back to the U.K., where she fears she'd be heckled again in public, which she finds really painful."
OK! previously reported Jobson revealed that William had reservations about Meghan during the early stages of the Sussexes' courtship.
"William, still concerned by the match, even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother's bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank," Jobson penned.
"Harry claimed that the goodwill from William and Catherine disappeared long before the build-up to his wedding," Jobson added. "William had confided to his brother that he believed it would be better to give Meghan more time to adjust to the royal way of life and suggested he cool the relationship."
Jobson shared that the American duchess "ignored the royal hierarchy."
"She had not so much stepped on royal toes as stamped on them," the author noted.
"When Meghan, who had forgotten her lip gloss, asked to borrow Catherine's, the duchess was 'taken aback' but reluctantly handed it to her. According to Harry, she 'grimaced' after Meghan had squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips," he continued.
