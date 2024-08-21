Prince William Offended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Deliberately' Using Nickname for Kate Middleton

William is continuing to care for the Princess of Wales as she undergoes cancer treatment, but insiders view his brother's previous statement as insensitive to the Waleses' circumstances.

“Of course, it’s an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons," a source noted. "Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife’s cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation."

“No one’s saying it’s responsible for all the trouble, but deliberately calling someone by a name they don’t like is just bloody rude," they added. "If Harry and Meghan were serious about healing their issue, a good first step would be to call her Catherine.”