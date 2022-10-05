Prince William, Kate Middleton & King Charles' New Portrait Shows Meghan & Harry Are 'Firmly Excluded' & 'Ostracized' From Royal Family: Expert

One of the reasons Bower wanted to write his book was because he was "very suspicious" of the former actress, 41, when she came into Prince Harry's life.

"I couldn't quite understand why she was the one for Harry at the time," he says. "I wrote a book about King Charles in 2018, which was quite successful. I had great interest in the royal family, so it seemed like I could combine all those things, and I thought that nobody really knew who Meghan was."

"I think Meghan is a very successful woman because she has done exactly what she wanted and achieved it," Bower states.