Meghan Markle Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle — Not Frogmore Cottage: '[She] Wants To Be Seen As A Princess'
Meghan Markle had her heart set on living at Windsor Castle and feeling like a "princess."
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield revealed that Prince Harry and the Suits actress initially requested to reside at Windsor, but got stuck living in Frogmore Cottage, which is on the castle grounds.
Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018. Prior to their wedding, the Duke of Sussex lived alone in Nottingham Cottage, while his brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, lived in Kensington Palace.
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE WANTED TO LIVE ABROAD & CARRY OUT ROYAL DUTIES AFTER STEPPING DOWN — BUT THE QUEEN DENIED THEIR REQUEST
"Part of me wonders if Meghan constantly evaluating what Prince William and Catherine had versus what she was offered is what initially instigated the Windsor Castle pursuits," Schofield pointed out. "It is clear that Meghan wants to be seen as a princess, and a princess needs a castle."
However, Schofield also noted that stationing the newlyweds at Frogmore was not only "more room and privacy" for the couple, but also for Queen Elizabeth II herself.
MEGHAN MARKLE WAS FUMING ABOUT NOT 'GETTING PAID' FOR ROYAL TOUR, 'FAILED TO UNDERSTAND THE POINT' OF PUBLIC OUTINGS: BOOK
"Windsor Castle had always been a sacred escape for Queen Elizabeth," added Schofield. "And based on the amount of drama that the Sussexes had caused in such a short amount of time, I don't think the queen wanted them right under her nose."
"Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan seemed resentful of royal responsibilities and the attention that comes with it," she continued, speculating the duo may not have liked the lack of privacy that came with living at Windsor.
Added Schofield, "Would they have been able to tolerate the amount of tourists that come through the Windsor Castle grounds regularly or would that kind of attention have proven to be a burden?"
As OK! previously reported, Meghan and Harry left their royal responsibilities and moved to the United States in 2020.