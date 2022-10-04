Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Potential Move Has Concerned Residents Of Exclusive California Neighborhood, Insiders Claim

While it seems as though none of these qualms are rooted in any personal issues with the royal couple, community members are reportedly concerned about the potential attention — and its tangible consequences — that can come with having famous neighbors, especially as it pertains to traffic.

But despite these worries, the reality of living next to Prince Harry and Meghan is a lot more relaxed than a royal pain. According to several insiders who live nearby the famed couple at their current setup in Montecito, California, the pair are relatively good neighbors who haven't cause too much commotion.