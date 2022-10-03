Palace Unveils New Family Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Sans Prince Harry
Buckingham Palace unveiled a new portrait of the royal family that did not include estranged members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed for the photo, which was taken by Getty photographer Chris Jackson, on Sunday, September 18, the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
The family photo was posted on social media via The Royal Family Twitter account on Saturday, October 1, with the caption: "Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort with Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales."
PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE PLAN MOVE TO AFFLUENT COMMUNITY IN HOPE RANCH, WHERE PROPERTY PRICES REACH $22 MILLION: REPORT
The Prince of Wales' wife, 40, looked stunning in an elegant yet simple form-fitting black dress that she paired with black tights and matching heels. Also wearing a long-sleeve black dress with tights and heels was the King's wife, who complimented her look with a dazzling diamond necklace and bracelets.
The father-son duo looked dapper in classic suits as they stood side-by-side each other with their respective wives posing on the ends.
King Charles' youngest and his wife were notably absent from the family photo, which may not have come as a surprise to many given they stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020.
Though Megxit put quite a strain on the royal family, with Harry and Meghan only worsening ties to the prestigious family with their bombshell interviews and future projects, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Harry's homeland earlier this month after Her Majesty died at age 96.
PRINCE HARRY SAID 'NASTY THINGS' TOWARDS QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA, BIOGRAPHER CLAIMS
Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, spent 11 days in London to mourn the queen's death. Despite Harry and William putting on a united front in public, the estranged brothers' relationship didn't seem to improve upon their reunion.
"I think it’s very sad," royal expert Katie Nicholl said of Harry and William's ongoing rift. "In the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity, given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out."
In light of Harry's father becoming King, he and Meghan were officially demoted on the royal family's website, being pushed to the bottom of the list, with only the disgraced Prince Andrew below them.