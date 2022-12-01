OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

royals
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 1 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt!

"They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.

Article continues below advertisement
royals
Source: MEGA

And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out," continued the insider. "As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of watch this space."

PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON WON'T BE 'DISTRACTED' BY MEGHAN MARKLE & PRINCE HARRY'S NEW YORK TOUR, SOURCE CLAIMS

William and Kate, both 40, are already parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Article continues below advertisement
royals
Source: MEGA

Kate's interest in adding another little one to their family is nothing new, as the couple often publicly jokes about the brunette beauty's baby fever, with insiders adding that she has convinced her husband to try for another baby.

"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," said another source to the news publication last month. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Kate even teased that the heir to the throne gets nervous when she interacts with babies at public events. “William always worried about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” the princess quipped at a February engagement, adding that she gets "very broody" about the topic. "I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'"

MEGHAN MARKLE SPARKS OUTRAGE FOR ATTEMPTING TO DO BRITISH ACCENT ON PODCAST: 'PATHETIC REALLY'

William also joked about the topic one month prior while watching his wife hold an onlooker's baby. "Don’t give my wife any more ideas!" he quipped to his staff at the time.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Kate may be too preoccupied right now with her royal duties to focus on expanding her brood as the couple tours the United States. The parents-of-3 are currently in Boston ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 2.

Us Weekly spoke to an insider about the couple's desire for a child.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.