Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source
Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt!
"They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.
And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out," continued the insider. "As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of watch this space."
William and Kate, both 40, are already parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
Kate's interest in adding another little one to their family is nothing new, as the couple often publicly jokes about the brunette beauty's baby fever, with insiders adding that she has convinced her husband to try for another baby.
"Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," said another source to the news publication last month. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”
Earlier this year, Kate even teased that the heir to the throne gets nervous when she interacts with babies at public events. “William always worried about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” the princess quipped at a February engagement, adding that she gets "very broody" about the topic. "I come home saying, 'Let's have another one.'"
William also joked about the topic one month prior while watching his wife hold an onlooker's baby. "Don’t give my wife any more ideas!" he quipped to his staff at the time.
Meanwhile, Kate may be too preoccupied right now with her royal duties to focus on expanding her brood as the couple tours the United States. The parents-of-3 are currently in Boston ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday, December 2.