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Prince William and King Charles Are Having 'Eternal Battles' as Relationship Remains Tense, Insider Claims

Photo of Prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Royal experts warn that Prince William and King Charles will need to 'work together' as they prepare for the future of the monarchy.

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July 24 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

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There may be trouble brewing between the future king and the current monarch.

King Charles and Prince William's relationship has reportedly become increasingly tense, according to royal experts.

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Prince William 'Thinks He Knows Best'

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Photo of The royal expert claimed that Prince William will need to 'rise above' the situation to be able to 'work together' with King Charles.
Source: MEGA

The royal expert claimed that Prince William will need to 'rise above' the situation to be able to 'work together' with King Charles.

"The problem with William is that he thinks he knows best," royal expert Hugo Vickers told a news outlet on Thursday, July 23.

A second expert, Robert Jobson, offered their opinion, adding, "William has to rise above it all if he’s going to be king, and both he and Charles know they have to work together. There’s a lot of decisions that Charles will make that will affect William."

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Inside Prince William and King Charles' 'Eternal Battles'

Photo of The royal expert claimed tensions rose after some 'differences of opinion' between Prince William and King Charles.
Source: MEGA

The royal expert claimed tensions rose after some 'differences of opinion' between Prince William and King Charles.

Jobson claimed there had been some "differences of opinion" between William, 44, and Charles, 77, along with a "few problems" from a "couple of years back."

Despite the "eternal battles" between the king and his heir, the insider noted the pair are civil to each other as they prepare for William to inherit the throne.

"They meet regularly and they converse, there is no major problem," Jobson concluded.

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King Charles and Prince William Grew 'Closer' Following Prince Harry's Move to the U.S.

Photo of King Charles reunited with Prince Harry's two children earlier this month for the first time in years.
Source: MEGA

King Charles reunited with Prince Harry's two children earlier this month for the first time in years.

Williams and Charles were believed to have grown "closer together in recent years" following Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepping back from their royal duties in 2020, royal expert Russell Myers wrote in the new biography William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story.

As OK! previously reported, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, traveled to the U.K. earlier this month for their first reunion with the king in years.

The children hadn't been to their dad's home country since June 2022, when they traveled to England to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Experts Predict Prince Harry and Prince William Will Remain Estranged

Photo of Prince Harry famously stepped away from his royal duties in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry famously stepped away from his royal duties in 2020.

Regarding the trip, Jobson told the outlet, "William understands he and his brother have different agendas and they have a different relationship with Charles."

Though Harry left the meeting "really energized" after spending time with his father, royal experts predict that the brothers will remain estranged. The brothers have not seen each other since the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

“I’m sure [William] is not in any way going to reconcile with Harry, he’s made his position pretty clear…they have different paths,” Jobson told the outlet.

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