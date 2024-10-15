Home > Royals > Prince William ROYALS Prince William 'Makes Excuses' to Not Play Card Games With Kate Middleton's 'Competitive' Family Source: MEGA Prince William offered to walk James Middleton's dog to avoid playing games with the Middletons.

Prince William has been a part of Kate Middleton's family for over two decades, and James Middleton revealed the Prince of Wales often struggles with the brood's approach to sportsmanship.

“The Middletons are quite competitive, and they love a game, don’t they?” Emily Dean asked James on the "Walking the Dog" podcast. “And then you made poor William play, and he found it too competitive and actually used to make excuses.” “It was after family dinner, we would be sat there and the cards would come out, and [he would] perhaps see if Ella needed a walk or make an excuse to get down from the table,” James replied. “Racing Demon is probably the most fast-paced, competitive one that we all play together.”

James wrote in his new book, Meet Ella, how the future king often used James' pet to get out of playing games with his in-laws. “William flinches at our ruthless determination to win at all costs,” James continued in the book. “He’s delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he slinks off to cuddle Ella.” “I think he’d prefer to absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he asks before we’ve even started dealing the cards," he added. "My sisters and I exchange a knowing glance: William, for all the competitive rigor of his military training, is happy to be a loser at cards.”

Although William didn't rush to compete with the Middletons, the Prince of Wales and the brood came together to support Kate as she underwent cancer treatment. In a video Kate shared on Monday, September 9, the Princess of Wales highlighted the importance of her life at home with William and her two parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate shared. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown." "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

