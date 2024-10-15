Prince William 'Makes Excuses' to Not Play Card Games With Kate Middleton's 'Competitive' Family
Prince William has been a part of Kate Middleton's family for over two decades, and James Middleton revealed the Prince of Wales often struggles with the brood's approach to sportsmanship.
“The Middletons are quite competitive, and they love a game, don’t they?” Emily Dean asked James on the "Walking the Dog" podcast. “And then you made poor William play, and he found it too competitive and actually used to make excuses.”
“It was after family dinner, we would be sat there and the cards would come out, and [he would] perhaps see if Ella needed a walk or make an excuse to get down from the table,” James replied. “Racing Demon is probably the most fast-paced, competitive one that we all play together.”
James wrote in his new book, Meet Ella, how the future king often used James' pet to get out of playing games with his in-laws.
“William flinches at our ruthless determination to win at all costs,” James continued in the book. “He’s delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he slinks off to cuddle Ella.”
“I think he’d prefer to absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he asks before we’ve even started dealing the cards," he added. "My sisters and I exchange a knowing glance: William, for all the competitive rigor of his military training, is happy to be a loser at cards.”
- Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Make a Fantastic Team,' Peter Phillips Gushes
- Prince William Feels 'Helpless and Scared' as Kate Middleton Begins 'Preventative Chemotherapy' Amid Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton's Family Is 'Doing Everything to Help Prince William' as the Princess of Wales Recovers From Surgery
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although William didn't rush to compete with the Middletons, the Prince of Wales and the brood came together to support Kate as she underwent cancer treatment. In a video Kate shared on Monday, September 9, the Princess of Wales highlighted the importance of her life at home with William and her two parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate shared. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Throughout Kate's cancer journey, William juggled royal duties and his wife's health battle.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."