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Sources Say King Charles and Prince William Are 'Having the Last Laugh' as Spencer's Diana Memoir Price Drops Dramatically

Split photo of King Charles, Prince William and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William remained in the spotlight as Charles Spencer’s memoir on Princess Diana saw its price drop.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 9:09 a.m. ET

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King Charles and Prince William have kept their distance from the controversy surrounding Charles Spencer's memoir about Princess Diana.

The memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, has fallen in price and has added another development to the conversation surrounding Diana's death and her brother's memories of the royal family.

"From a PR perspective, people around the King and William feel the argument has effectively been won without them having to say very much at all – and they feel like they are having the last laugh about the whole affair, seeing that the price of his book has already been slashed so dramatically," the source told Radar Online.

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Charles Spencer's Memoir Faces New Questions

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Image of Charles Spencer’s Diana memoir, 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,' was listed at a discounted price in Britain.
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer’s Diana memoir, 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,' was listed at a discounted price in Britain.

A royal source further described how the situation was being viewed by people around the King and William.

"There is a feeling that the Palace doesn't need to get dragged into a prolonged public fight with Charles Spencer because events surrounding the book are now speaking for themselves," the source said.

"Piers [Morgan] challenging a clear factual error, Charles having to apologize, and the prospect of legal action have inevitably raised questions about the book's accuracy," the source added.

The price changes came as the author faced criticism.

The book went on sale for $19 at Waterstones in Britain, compared with its $37 recommended retail price.

TGJones also listed the memoir with a 50 percent introductory discount.

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Image of Charles Spencer wrote about an alleged conversation with King Charles following Princess Diana’s death.
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer wrote about an alleged conversation with King Charles following Princess Diana’s death.

In the memoir, Diana's brother also wrote about an alleged conversation, i.e., "we'll forget her soon enough," with Charles following the late Princess of Wales' death in Paris in 1997.

Per the BBC, Buckingham Palace's spokesperson responded to the claim involving the King.

"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss," the statement said.

The Earl has stood by his recollection and accused the King of "gaslighting" him.

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King Charles and Prince William Continue Royal Duties

Image of King Charles and Prince William continued their public engagements amid attention surrounding the memoir.
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince William continued their public engagements amid attention surrounding the memoir.

Amid the attention surrounding the memoir, Charles and William continued their public engagements.

"Charles and William's approach has essentially been to get on with their jobs. The feeling is that responding to every allegation would only give the book more oxygen," one source said.

Charles visited Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, where he met with Sea Cadets, the RNLI and groups working in the region’s energy sector.

During the visit, the King spoke about finally making the trip.

"I'm sorry it's taken so long to turn up here. I'm delighted," he said.

Image of Charles Spencer said Prince Harry was 'completely fine' about the memoir.
Source: MEGA

Charles Spencer said Prince Harry was 'completely fine' about the memoir.

William also maintained his schedule while visiting ActOne, an independent cinema in Acton, west London, in his role as BAFTA president.

When a reporter asked William about his uncle’s memoir, he did not respond.

The memoir's author, meanwhile, said in an interview with People that Prince Harry is "completely fine about it."

"The aim of this book is to tell the truth about Diana from her brother’s perspective, just as I attempted to do when speaking at her funeral," he said.

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