Prince William Is Planning a Memorable Birthday Celebration for Kate Middleton After Her 'Brutal' Year
Prince William is getting ready to celebrate Kate Middleton's birthday on Thursday, January 9, after she spent most of last year battling cancer.
“This birthday is going to be memorably in so many ways it will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year, and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family,” royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
“While some women might find the prospect of turning 43 a bit daunting, Catherine will, I am sure, be delighted that she is able to enjoy her birthday in comparatively good health, though of course she is still recovering," Bond noted.
Kate announced last fall that she is cancer-free, but the Waleses are still expected to be mindful of her recovery while making plans.
"Every day must now be extra precious for the princess and every birthday a cause for grateful celebration," Bond stated.
“I’m sure Catherine’s new perspective on everything will include her own birthday,” the expert explained. “As a healthy young woman, her forties would normally have held no fear for her."
In recent years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decisions in the U.S. have distracted from Kate's special day.
"But her past few birthdays have been rather overshadowed by events," Bond noted. "Harry and Meghan announcing they were stepping back from royal duties on January 8, 2020, then Harry releasing his book, Spare, on January, 10, 2023."
“That, of course, was followed by the shock of her cancer diagnosis, so this will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate," Bond noted, as Kate was preparing for a scheduled abdominal surgery last year.
Bond noted William "isn't exactly known for his overtly public displays of affection or romantic gestures," but that won't stop him from honoring Kate.
"For her husband and children, this will be an excuse to spoil her rotten and, even though it falls on a school day, I’m sure that’s exactly what they’ll do,” Bond shared.
Throughout her health journey, William, Carole and Michael Middleton have been supportive figures in Kate's life.
“I imagine they will shower her with gifts — perhaps some pampering products like luxurious bath oils and scented candles," Bond stated.
“Even though he says he’s not a very good cook, Catherine did tell Mary Berry that he’s quite good at breakfasts so maybe a tray — complete with a rose — will arrive early for her," she continued, predicting the future king will make a meal for his wife. “Her own little family and her parents and siblings will certainly all want to make a fuss of Catherine as she embarks on a new year."
OK! previously reported William was honest about the impact 2024 had on the royal family.
"It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," the Prince of Wales told reporters when discussing Kate and King Charles' cancer battles. "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."
"But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William admitted. "But, from a personal family point of view… it's been brutal."
