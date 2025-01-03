Prince William Is Planning a Memorable Birthday Celebration for Kate Middleton After Her 'Brutal' Year

Prince William is getting ready to celebrate Kate Middleton 's birthday on Thursday, January 9, after she spent most of last year battling cancer.

“This birthday is going to be memorably in so many ways it will mark the start of a new and hopefully happier year, and the end of one that has been brutal for the whole family,” royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.

“While some women might find the prospect of turning 43 a bit daunting, Catherine will, I am sure, be delighted that she is able to enjoy her birthday in comparatively good health, though of course she is still recovering," Bond noted.