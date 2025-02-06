or
Prince William Admits Princess Diana's 1997 Death Was the 'Most Painful Experience,' Says It's 'Crucial to Have Support' When Grieving

Prince William met with teens who are grieving a parent.

Feb. 6 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Losing a loved one is a tough thing to process, especially when you're young. That's why Prince William — whose mother, Princess Diana, died in a 1997 car crash when he was just 15 — takes his role as a patron of Child Bereavement U.K. very seriously.

On Wednesday, February 5, the dad-of-three stopped by the center to talk to grieving children and get to know the staff.

"Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you actually feel. It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, [that] you have support like this. It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself," he explained. "The mind gets focused on one thing, doesn't it? It's very difficult to do school and normal life."

"What my mother recognized back then — and what I understand now — is that grief is the most painful experience that any child or parent can endure," William added.

An insider described the Prince of Wales' visit as "incredibly emotive and powerful."

The teens he met were grateful for his time and praised him for being so open.

One girl named Rebecca said William "really understood" how she felt because "he's been in the same situation, around our age as well."

"I think he understands how grief works," a 17-year-old named Ella shared. "He seemed comfortable to be able to speak to us about stuff."

As OK! reported, William's fears of his own kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — losing their mom, Kate Middleton, were reportedly at the forefront of his mind when his wife was treated for cancer last year.

"William knows better than anyone how suddenly a loved one can be taken," the source told a news outlet. "He spent countless nights praying to God that his children wouldn’t lose their mother as he lost his own."

Fortunately, Kate's treatment went well, and last month, she announced she was in remission.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," the brunette beauty wrote on social media. "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she continued. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

It was never revealed what type of cancer doctors had found.

King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer last year, though he's still in treatment.

Daily Mail reported on William's words and visit to the center.

