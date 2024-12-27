or
Prince William Spent 'Countless Nights Praying' His Children Wouldn't Lose Kate Middleton After the Death of Princess Diana: Source

According to an insider, Prince William thought a lot about his mom, Princess Diana, while navigating Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

Dec. 27 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Princess Diana is never far from Prince William's mind.

According to an insider, the future King of England thought about how he lost his late mother as he navigated the heartbreak of his wife, Kate Middleton's cancer battle.

"William knows better than anyone how suddenly a loved one can be taken," a source claimed of the former Princess of Wales' tragic 1997 car crash. “He spent countless nights praying to God that his children wouldn’t lose their mother as he lost his own.”

William — who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with his spouse — also recalled the wisdom he gained from his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in 2022.

"She taught him to smile no matter the private tragedies unfolding," the insider explained. "He knows she’s watching from heaven, and he’s determined to make her proud."

As OK! previously reported, Kate and King Charles were both diagnosed with the life-threatening illness over the past year.

“The family hadn't even got through the first month of the year and their lives were already turned upside down," a separate source said. "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year. I don't think anyone sitting there in January, wondering how on earth they were going to steer the good ship with wave after wave crashing over the bow, would have imagined such an optimistic outcome."

“And yet here we all are," the insider continued of the positive health updates. “It's frankly staggering the family has come through so much, with such tremendous dignity and resilience.”

In September, the mother-of-three confirmed her cancer was in remission. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," she explained in a video shared on social media. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," Kate emphasized. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

The Examiner spoke with insiders about William.

