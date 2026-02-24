or
Prince William Remains Silent on Donald Trump's Controversial Remarks

split photo of Donald Trump & Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William remained silent on Donald Trump’s NATO criticism.

Profile Image

Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Prince William’s choice to remain silent on Donald Trump’s recent criticism of the U.K. has raised questions regarding his political stance.

The Duke of Cambridge has long adhered to royal protocol, which discourages public remarks on political matters. His silence following Trump’s accusations of unfair treatment toward NATO allies suggests a strategic decision.

Sources indicate that William’s reticence may reflect a focus on his future role and responsibilities within the monarchy. As he prepares to eventually take the throne, he may be honoring the political neutrality established by King Charles III and the British royal family.

image of Prince William declined to comment on Donald Trump’s NATO criticism.
Source: MEGA

Prince William declined to comment on Donald Trump’s NATO criticism.

In a recent statement, Trump expressed skepticism about NATO’s commitment, saying, “I’ve always said, will they be there if we ever needed them?”

This critique of the U.K., a close ally, could potentially spark diplomatic tensions. However, William’s silence may serve as a protective measure against the ongoing drama that often accompanies public disputes with Trump.

image of Royal protocol discourages political statements.
Source: MEGA

Royal protocol discourages political statements.

The Duke of Cambridge’s approach stands in stark contrast to the feuds Trump has had with various celebrities, including late-night hosts like Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel. William appears to adopt a similar strategy to that of Bad Bunny, who has largely ignored Trump’s criticisms.

image of Prince William wants to change the monarchy when he takes over.
Source: MEGA

Prince William wants to change the monarchy when he takes over.

William’s commitment to royal duties also extends to maintaining family unity, especially during difficult times. Reports suggest he has supported his father’s leadership decisions, particularly during King Charles III’s health challenges.

In a 2025 episode of The Reluctant Traveller, William hinted at his desire for change within the monarchy, stating he has “change” on his agenda.

image of Prince William appears focused on maintaining neutrality.
Source: MEGA

Prince William appears focused on maintaining neutrality.

William has expressed a willingness to question certain royal traditions and embrace progressive changes. He once remarked, “I don’t fear it; that’s the bit that excites me … the idea of change.” However, he emphasized that any changes would not be “overly radical,” suggesting a balanced approach to reform.

