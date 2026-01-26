'Hurt' King Charles Called Donald Trump After President Insulted NATO: Report

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Was 'Hurt' Over Donald Trump's Claims

Source: MEGA The monarch was 'hurt' by the president's NATO insults.

"You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that, and they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines," Trump said, adding that the military alliance never helped the United States. Article 5 of NATO declares that an armed attack against one member is an attack against all — an act that was used for the first and last time after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at New York's World Trade Center. Charles, 77, called Trump to express his pain over the comments, according to The Sun.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump later praised British military forces.

“It was made very clear that the King’s concern over the hurt had been caused by the comments whether inadvertent or not," a source told the publication on January 25. Trump then took to his Truth Social account on January 24 to backtrack on his statements, praising British military forces that helped the U.S. during times of turmoil. "The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America," he wrote. “In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors."

Prince Harry Slammed Donald Trump's NATO Statements

Source: MEGA Prince Harry was a member of the British Army for 10 years.

“It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the USA!). We love you all, and always will," Trump penned. Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan while a member of the British Army, also condemned Trump's words, saying that he lost friends during the War on Terror. "In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call," the Duke of Sussex, 41, said in a statement.

Prince Harry Served in the British Army for 10 Years

Source: MEGA The Duke of Sussex also slammed Donald Trump's statements.