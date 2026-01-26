or
'Hurt' King Charles Called Donald Trump After President Insulted NATO: Report

image of Donald Trump, inset of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles reportedly called Donald Trump following the president's comments on NATO.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

King Charles reportedly rang Donald Trump after the president seemed to insult NATO recently.

Trump, 79, told Fox News that "we have never really asked anything of" the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

King Charles Was 'Hurt' Over Donald Trump's Claims

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The monarch was 'hurt' by the president's NATO insults.

"You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan or this or that, and they did. They stayed a little back, little off the front lines," Trump said, adding that the military alliance never helped the United States.

Article 5 of NATO declares that an armed attack against one member is an attack against all — an act that was used for the first and last time after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at New York's World Trade Center.

Charles, 77, called Trump to express his pain over the comments, according to The Sun.

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump later praised British military forces.

“It was made very clear that the King’s concern over the hurt had been caused by the comments whether inadvertent or not," a source told the publication on January 25.

Trump then took to his Truth Social account on January 24 to backtrack on his statements, praising British military forces that helped the U.S. during times of turmoil.

"The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America," he wrote. “In Afghanistan, 457 died, many were badly injured, and they were among the greatest of all warriors."

Prince Harry Slammed Donald Trump's NATO Statements

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry was a member of the British Army for 10 years.

“It’s a bond too strong to ever be broken. The UK Military, with tremendous Heart and Soul, is second to none (except for the USA!). We love you all, and always will," Trump penned.

Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan while a member of the British Army, also condemned Trump's words, saying that he lost friends during the War on Terror.

"In 2001, NATO invoked Article 5 for the first — and only — time in history. It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call," the Duke of Sussex, 41, said in a statement.

Prince Harry Served in the British Army for 10 Years

image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Duke of Sussex also slammed Donald Trump's statements.

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed," Harry, who was a member of the army from 2005 until 2015, said.

The ex-prince, who became a battlefield air controller and pilot, continued: "Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost."

