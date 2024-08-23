Prince William and Prince Harry's Next and Only Reunion Will Be at King Charles' Funeral, Insider Predicts

Former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks Harry would have to apologize for his memoir to end his tension with William.

"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Harrold shared in an interview.

"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."