Prince William and Prince Harry's Next and Only Reunion Will Be at King Charles' Funeral, Insider Predicts
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has soured so much since the release of Spare that sources think the Prince of Wales will avoid his brother until their father, King Charles, passes away.
“I believe it 100 percent," a source told an outlet. "Why would Prince William and Kate Middleton want all the distraction and circus that his presence would bring?”
“I suspect that Prince William will see Prince Harry one more time in his life in the flesh — at their father’s funeral,” they added.
Charles and Kate are currently battling cancer, and royal watchers hoped the Duke of Sussex would return to duties amid the crises. However, as OK! previously reported, experts believe William is blocking his brother from returning to the royal fold.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
In Spare, Harry painted William as ill-tempered, and the project furthered the wedge between the duke and his sibling since he aired out so many personal stories.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed of the family feud. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Former royal butler Grant Harrold thinks Harry would have to apologize for his memoir to end his tension with William.
"The only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [his memoir Spare] was a mistake," Harrold shared in an interview.
"I don’t think that’s going to happen," he noted. "Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that’s how it is… Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."
In February, Harry visited Charles after he was diagnosed with cancer, but William and the Duke of Sussex haven't been photographed in the same room since His Majesty's 2023 coronation.
"Prince William is not as forgiving as King Charles and takes a much more hard-line approach to Prince Harry," royal expert Helena Chard stated.
"He views his brother's behavior as unforgivable," she continued. "Prince William is adamant that he will protect his family and the monarchy from further upset. Prince Harry has crossed the trust line. For the purpose of damage limitation and to prevent betrayal and trauma, he has cut communication."
Daily Express spoke to sources about the brothers' estrangement.