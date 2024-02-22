Queen Camilla Was Left 'Outraged' When Prince Harry Arrived at Clarence House Uninvited With an 'Attitude'
Prince Harry disrupted Queen Camilla and King Charles' daily agenda when he arrived at Clarence House shortly after learning his father was diagnosed with cancer. Although Harry shared a public message of support for his father, a source claimed the Duke of Sussex arriving without an invitation angered his stepmother.
“Her Majesty was furious Harry flew in from his ritzy California home without getting palace approval — and came with an attitude,” a palace courtier told an outlet. “I’m told Camilla was outraged,” the courtier continued. “She’s taken a lot of bile from Harry for years and couldn’t wait to let him have it.”
Harry has been vocal about his disapproval of Camilla for years, and he talked about his struggle to accept her in his memoir, Spare.
OK! previously reported royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed how Harry handled his recent Good Morning America interview.
“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games," Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation," the podcaster added.
During the television appearance, Harry made it clear that he cared for Charles and was happy he was able to meet with him, but Judi James noticed how the duke's mannerisms stood out to her.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James noted.
The veteran kept his hands in his pockets while chatting with Will Reeves.
"His shrugging looks like a diminishing gesture, as though nothing that has happened is a big deal and that his relationship with his family is just like another family’s," James explained.
"The traditional royal cool and wary one that lets interviewers know a close-down is imminent," James continued. "His ‘I spoke to him’ sounds curt pace-wise and his ‘I went to go to see him as soon as I could’ is said in what sounds like a regal monotone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The novelist also noticed the pace of Harry's speech during the dialogue.
"Asked about the emotion involved though and he has to pause and reflect, using a verbal filler to stall for time. His shrug accompanies ‘I love my family’ to create the ‘who doesn’t?’ feel and to imply some awkwardness," James noted.
"He is speedier with the agreements when the idea of reunifying is mentioned, throwing in an ‘absolutely’ and an ‘I’m sure’ before the interviewer has finished asking the question," James added. "Harry performs an emphatic and exaggerated ritual of family unit re-unification when he talks about the strength of a family coming together."
The source spoke to the National Enquirer.