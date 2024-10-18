Ruff Life: Prince William Reveals His Dog Sleeps in Bed With Him and Kate Middleton
Prince William gave rare insight into his life at home with Kate Middleton and their dog Orla during a royal walkabout in Callington, Cornwall, on Thursday, October 17.
"[He was] absolutely in love with my little dog," bystander Louise Harland told Hits Radio Cornwall. "[He] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate."
The pair welcomed Orla in 2020 after the couple lost their first dog together, Lupo, the same year.
Kate's brother, James, revealed in his new book, Meet Ella, that William often offered to walk his pet to avoid playing card games with his in-laws.
“The Middletons are quite competitive, and they love a game, don’t they?” Emily Dean asked James on the "Walking the Dog" podcast. “And then you made poor William play, and he found it too competitive and actually used to make excuses.”
“It was after family dinner, we would be sat there and the cards would come out, and [he would] perhaps see if Ella needed a walk or make an excuse to get down from the table,” James replied. “Racing Demon is probably the most fast-paced, competitive one that we all play together.”
William has been a part of the Middleton family for over two decades, but their ruthless approach to sportsmanship was sometimes overwhelming for the future king.
“William flinches at our ruthless determination to win at all costs,” James shared in the book. “He’s delighted to be the first out, and when no longer compelled to take part, he slinks off to cuddle Ella.”
“I think he’d prefer to absent himself from the game entirely. ‘James, does Ella need a walk?’ he asks before we’ve even started dealing the cards," he added. "My sisters and I exchange a knowing glance: William, for all the competitive rigor of his military training, is happy to be a loser at cards.”
Despite their differences, William and the Middletons came together to support Kate during her cancer battle. The princess highlighted the importance of family in a health update, as she chose to include William, their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in her announcement.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate shared in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Throughout her health journey, William and the Middletons have prioritized Kate's well-being.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."