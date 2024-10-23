Prince William Fears Prince Harry Will 'Upstage' His Ascension to the Throne

Throughout his life, Harry has been critical of the British press, and he accused The Firm of pushing stories to protect William's image.

“There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories,” Harry said in the Netflix project. “So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their Principal, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s Principal."

“So the offices end up working against each other. It’s a kind of weird understanding or acceptance that happens," he revealed. “William and I both saw what happened in our dad’s office and we made and agreement that we would never let that happen to our office… To see my brother’s office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do. That was heartbreaking."