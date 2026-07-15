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Prince William Skipped FIFA World Cup Games to 'Avoid Any Chance' of Running Into Donald Trump: Source

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Source: MEGA

Prince William didn't want to run into Donald Trump during the World Cup this year, a source claimed.

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July 15 2026, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

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Prince William wouldn't have a ball at the FIFA World Cup soccer games if Donald Trump was also in the vicinity.

The Prince of Wales, 44, reportedly chose not to attend any matches this year so he could dodge running into the president, 80.

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Donald Trump Is a Big Fan of the Royal Family

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image of trump
Source: MEGA

Prince William has 'done more than enough Trump-time over the past year,' a source said.

William — who is also the president of England's Football Association — wanted to "avoid any chance" of seeing Trump in the arena, a source told journalist Dan Wakeford for his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.

"Trump loves the royals, and William and Kate [Middleton] especially, so there are concerns within royal circles that if William turns up in America right now, Trump makes a beeline for him. William's done more than enough Trump-time over the past year," a palace insider said.

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image of Kate and William
Source: MEGA

Prince William recently played in a charity polo game with Kate Middleton by his side.

The England soccer team is set to battle against Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

On July 3, the Duke of Cambridge appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast and gave some insight into his country's team for this year's World Cup.

When William was asked what a successful match would look like for England, he quipped: "I think winning it." William was then inquired if he would watch the soccer games in person, saying: "Definitely, if we're in the finals."

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Prince William and Kate Middleton Appeared at Wimbledon Together Recently

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The Wales family attended a Wimbledon game on July 12.

When the heir to the British throne hasn't been watching soccer, he has been making appearances alongside Kate, 44, at another sporting event: Wimbledon.

William and the Princess of Wales brought along their kids, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, to watch the men’s singles finals of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 12 in London.

The Wales' youngest child, Prince Louis, 8, did not join his family for the annual tennis event for unknown reasons.

The foursome sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court, where Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev.

The Duchess of Cambridge has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 and presented the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy to Sinner, 24, shortly after his win.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Looked Loved-Up at a Charity Event

image of William and Kate
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off rare PDA on July 10.

On July 10, William played a charity polo game, where Kate stood on the sidelines to support him. After he played a few rounds, the couple showed off some very rare PDA. The pair held hands, with Kate even giving her husband a quick kiss on cheek before putting her arms on his shoulders.

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