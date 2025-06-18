Prince William Smiles at Royal Ascot 2025 After Wife Kate Middleton Drops Out of the Event at the Last Minute: Photos
Keep calm and carry on!
Though Kate Middleton pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot on Wednesday, June 18, at the last minute, Prince William still showed up for the annual event.
Instead of riding in a carriage next to his wife as planned, he joined his dad, King Charles, the monarch's wife, Queen Camilla, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia instead.
The dad-of-three looked dapper in a black top hat, charcoal suit, light blue vest and a blue patterned tie.
Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, also took part in the celebration.
The Royal Ascot is a five-day event of horse racing, with William slated to present the winner with their trophy.
Kate's absence sparked fresh health fears since the mom-of-three announced in January that she was in remission from cancer.
Queen Elizabeth II's former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson told a news outlet Kate is "being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life."
An insider pointed out that unlike most people, "she has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded."
While she was disappointed to miss the outing, she's more focused on her well-being and ensuring she's there for her three children.
Another source told the publication that the Princess of Wales is grateful she has the summer to "step back" and "reassess" her and William's priorities.
Kate appeared to be in good spirits just a few days prior when she was on Buckingham Palace's balcony for the Trooping of the Colour parade.
"Kate looked amazing, she took it in her stride and did everyone proud. She looked radiant and back where she should be — at the forefront of the royal family," Charles' former butler Grant Harrold shared on behalf of Slingo. "They were all united together once again, and I’m sure the nation will be celebrating this."
The brunette beauty stunned in a bright aqua coatdress and a matching wide-brimmed hat.
While Kate and William's youngest child, Prince Louis, 7, didn't make any sassy faces like he did last year, there was a moment where Kate had to scold the tot.
According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, after the flyover, Louis was acting restless, which prompted Kate to tell him, "National Anthem. Louis, stand." Louis straightened his posture and paid attention to the performance.
Prince George — who turns 12 on July 22 — and Princess Charlotte, 10, were also present.