Kate Middleton Leaves Fans 'Gutted' as She Drops Out of Royal Ascot Last Minute Amid Cancer Remission

At the final hour, Kate Middleton withdrew her expected attendance at the Royal Ascot.

The Princess of Wales was scheduled to make an appearance at Day 2 of the annual horse racing event alongside her husband, Prince William, his father, King Charles, and His Majesty's wife, Queen Camilla, on Sunday, June 18, however, it was revealed at the last minute that she'd be skipping out.

Kate is reportedly disappointed to have to cancel, though close sources noted the 43-year-old is still adjusting when it comes to resuming public engagements following the completion of her intense cancer treatments.