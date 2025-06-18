Kate Middleton Leaves Fans 'Gutted' as She Drops Out of Royal Ascot Last Minute Amid Cancer Remission
At the final hour, Kate Middleton withdrew her expected attendance at the Royal Ascot.
The Princess of Wales was scheduled to make an appearance at Day 2 of the annual horse racing event alongside her husband, Prince William, his father, King Charles, and His Majesty's wife, Queen Camilla, on Sunday, June 18, however, it was revealed at the last minute that she'd be skipping out.
Kate is reportedly disappointed to have to cancel, though close sources noted the 43-year-old is still adjusting when it comes to resuming public engagements following the completion of her intense cancer treatments.
Kate Middleton Skips Royal Ascot
Kate’s name had been included on Wednesday’s official program — listing her as a participant in the day’s carriage procession with William, who was named as one of the race prize presenters for Day 2 of the famed social and sporting event.
Within minutes after the carriage list was released, however, Kensington Palace confirmed she would not be present.
While Kate’s glowing face didn’t greet fans at the racetrack, she did have some of her own family members in attendance — including her mom, Carole Middleton, and sister-in-law Alizee Thevenet, who is married to her brother James Middleton.
Princess Is Pacing Herself After Cancer Battle
Doubling down on Kate’s need to take it easy as she finds the right balance after her draining cancer battle, a royal insider emphasized the importance of "flexibility" around the princess’ public engagements.
Kate has been rather busy lately, too, with the brunette beauty appearing at three royal engagements in the last week.
The mom-of-three stepped out for a tour of the new V&A East Storeroom exhibition space in East London on Tuesday, June 10, joined her family at the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 14, and attended Garter Day in Windsor on Monday, June 15.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans React to Kate Middleton's Royal Ascot Cancelation
Fans at the Royal Ascot were devastated by Kate being a no-show, but understood her health and well-being comes before all.
"I'm gutted but completely understand. It's such a hot day and she [Kate] has been so busy recently I think anyone would need a break. I had cancer but was 31. How she’s managed at 43 and with three young children is quite remarkable," a supporter named Jane Price, 56, expressed to a news outlet at the Berkshire event.
Meanwhile, a man named Ian, 70, admitted: "It’s disappointing but she’s got to pace herself. Our daughter was very ill once so we understand. It’s a very hot day even if you’re in full health so I think it’s the right decision. William and the King and Queen will be here so still lots to look forward to."
"Good for her, I think it’s the right decision. If you’re not feeling your best the last thing you want is someone taking photos of you. She’s done what’s right for her which is the most important thing," Dawn Denning, 58, declared.