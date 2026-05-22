Prince William Teases If He's Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 'I'm Sure There Might Be an Invitation Around'

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Source: MEGA Prince William attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

“We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer,” host Jamie Theakston noted. “Oh yes! Have you got an invite?” co-host Amanda Holden asked. William informed the women, “No comment. I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around but we’ll see.”

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Prince William Supported Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour

Source: MEGA Prince William's kids are big fans of Taylor Swift.

The royal gushed over how “amazing” it was to see Swift, 36, live during her Eras Tour in June 2024 alongside his children. The family watched the performance from a box at London’s Wembley Arena on William’s birthday at the time. “Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing,” he expressed. “We were watching from up there [in a box], which is quite a long way from where the actual action is happening but the atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, it was brilliant.” After the concert, William took his kids to meet Swift and Kelce, 36, backstage, and the group snapped selfies together. The 43-year-old thanked Swift on social media afterward for putting on a “great concert.” Meanwhile, the “Lover” artist shared the selfie to her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Bday M8. London shows are off to a splendid start."

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When Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Get Engaged?

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be getting married this summer.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 and announced the news with a joint Instagram post of the proposal. The couple stood in the football star’s garden, surrounded by dozens of flowers. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they wrote.

When Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Getting Married?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August 2025.