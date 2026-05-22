Prince William Teases If He's Attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 'I'm Sure There Might Be an Invitation Around'
May 22 2026, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding may feature a royal guest.
During a Friday, May 22, appearance on the U.K. radio show “Heart Breakfast,” Prince William, 43, hinted he would potentially make an appearance at the stars’ upcoming festivities.
The Prince of Wales requested the radio station play “Opalite,” since his kids — Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8 — are big fans of Swift.
“We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer,” host Jamie Theakston noted.
“Oh yes! Have you got an invite?” co-host Amanda Holden asked.
William informed the women, “No comment. I’m hoping and I’m sure there might be an invitation around but we’ll see.”
Prince William Supported Taylor Swift on Her Eras Tour
The royal gushed over how “amazing” it was to see Swift, 36, live during her Eras Tour in June 2024 alongside his children. The family watched the performance from a box at London’s Wembley Arena on William’s birthday at the time.
“Charlotte, my daughter, and Louis, to be fair, Charlotte, particularly, is obsessed by Taylor Swift. We went to see her on her Eras Tour and it was amazing,” he expressed. “We were watching from up there [in a box], which is quite a long way from where the actual action is happening but the atmosphere was so incredible, you could actually feel the floors shaking when they were all dancing, it was brilliant.”
After the concert, William took his kids to meet Swift and Kelce, 36, backstage, and the group snapped selfies together. The 43-year-old thanked Swift on social media afterward for putting on a “great concert.” Meanwhile, the “Lover” artist shared the selfie to her Instagram and wrote, "Happy Bday M8. London shows are off to a splendid start."
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When Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Get Engaged?
Swift and Kelce got engaged in August 2025 and announced the news with a joint Instagram post of the proposal. The couple stood in the football star’s garden, surrounded by dozens of flowers.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they wrote.
When Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Getting Married?
Although their wedding date has not been confirmed, recent rumors indicate the ceremony could take place as early as July 3 in New York City. Indeed, according to Page Six, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin moved his annual, star-studded Fourth of July party from July 4 to July 1 to reportedly not contradict with Swift and Kelce’s wedding.
In April, a source exclusively told OK! that the musician is “on edge” after details of her wedding were leaked.
An insider said: "Taylor could not be more excited about the idea of marrying Travis, but the reality of planning something on this scale – especially under intense public scrutiny – has left her feeling increasingly on edge. She is known for being incredibly detail-oriented and fiercely protective of her private life, so seeing carefully laid plans and personal decisions exposed before she is ready has been deeply unsettling for her. It has knocked her confidence in how everything is unfolding and prompted serious conversations about whether she should rethink the entire setup, change key elements, or even pivot to a completely different approach in order to regain control and prevent the day from becoming the kind of media frenzy she has always tried to avoid."