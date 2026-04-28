Zoë Kravitz Will Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding Without Fiancé Harry Styles': 'It's Still Delicate'
April 28 2026, Updated 7:44 a.m. ET
Zoë Kravitz may be on the guest list for Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding — but don’t expect her fiancé, Harry Styles, to be by her side.
According to a new insider report, Kravitz, who has been friends with the pop star since at least 2016, is “welcome at the wedding,” but Styles is “not part of the plan.”
“Zoë is invited. Harry is not coming with her,” the source told Rob Shuter’s Substack page, pointing to the singer, who had a brief but headline-making romance with Swift from late 2012 to January 2013.
If Kravitz does attend, she’ll reportedly be flying “solo” — and there’s a reason for that.
“Things did not end well between Taylor and Harry. Publicly, it’s ancient history. Privately, it’s still delicate,” the insider explained, adding that while their relationship is long over, the “emotional cleanup never fully made it off the guest list.”
The situation is also said to involve Swift’s fiancé, Travis Kelce, as the "Speak Now" hitmaker reportedly being mindful of everyone’s comfort on the big day.
The update comes just as Kravitz and Styles’ own relationship heats up. A source confirmed to People on Monday, April 27, that the pair are engaged — just eight months after they were first spotted together.
The couple has kept details of their engagement within a tight inner circle, though Kravitz has reportedly been showing off her ring behind the scenes.
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Fans first raised eyebrows when the actress was spotted with a diamond ring while packing on the PDA with Styles in London on April 21. The sparkler had also been seen days earlier during another public outing.
Romance rumors between the two first started swirling in August 2025, when they were seen holding hands during a stroll through Rome. Shortly after, Deuxmoi reported the pair had been spotted kissing at a London restaurant.
"He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run," a source shared at the time, referring to Kravitz’s film Caught Stealing.
By September 2025, the duo was keeping a lower profile, spotted leaving JFK Airport together in coordinated low-key looks. That same month, they were also seen dining with friends at Wolfgang Puck’s Cut inside the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown.
Kravitz has had her share of high-profile relationships, as she was previously engaged to Channing Tatum from August 2021 to October 2024 and was married to Karl Glusman from June 2019 until December 2020.
As for Swift and Styles, their romance dates back to 2012, when they first sparked dating rumors before becoming one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples. They were famously spotted together at the Central Park Zoo in December that year.
The relationship came to an end in January 2013 after a rocky vacation in the British Virgin Islands.
Despite their split, the two have appeared to stay on friendly terms over the years — even sharing a moment at the Grammy Awards in 2021.