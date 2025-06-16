Prince William Will Unleash His 'Fury' on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Once He's King, Claims Source: 'He Despises Them'

A source told a news outlet the Spare author "wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life."

The allegations were then picked up by the a second outlet, and according to the first publication, the claims "flew around royal friends’ WhatsApp groups," where people were "dismissive and flabbergasted."

A friend of William's claimed the Princes of Wales "obviously isn’t going to hire Archie and Lilibet," adding, "This is just trolling on the part of Harry and Meghan. The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them."