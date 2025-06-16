Prince William Will Unleash His 'Fury' on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Once He's King, Claims Source: 'He Despises Them'
Prince William is up in arms over Prince Harry's latest move — and while the Prince of Wales has kept quiet on his feelings for his younger brother, an insider claimed he'll get his revenge once he becomes king.
The siblings' most recent tiff is over the report that the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle plan to give their kids, Archie and Lilibet, the option of rejoining the royal family in the future.
Prince William Feels Prince Harry Is 'Trolling' Him With Latest Move
A source told a news outlet the Spare author "wants to keep the HRH titles for his children so that when they grow older they can decide for themselves whether they want to become working royals, or stay out of public life."
The allegations were then picked up by the a second outlet, and according to the first publication, the claims "flew around royal friends’ WhatsApp groups," where people were "dismissive and flabbergasted."
A friend of William's claimed the Princes of Wales "obviously isn’t going to hire Archie and Lilibet," adding, "This is just trolling on the part of Harry and Meghan. The idea that somehow having a vestigial HRH as a baby later entitles you to be a working royal is beyond parody, even for them."
"Harry and Meghan were asked by [Queen Elizabeth II] to stop using their HRHs, and agreed. Obviously, any reasonable person would understand that would mean your kids don’t use them either," the insider explained. "The simple fact is that Meghan has gone back on the deal by using her HRH. It’s a straightforward betrayal of the deal, and if she now intends to start parading the kids as HRHs to aggrandize herself, it just adds to the case to remove them, legally, altogether."
- Prince William Refuses to Discuss Prince Harry and Is 'Done' With His Brother, Source Reveals
- 'Betrayed the Family': Prince William Planning to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles as He 'Despises' Them
- 'Absolute Nightmare': Victoria and David Beckham in 'Awkward’ Position as Son Brooklyn and Wife Nicola Peltz Cozy Up to Ex-Friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Prince William Could Strip Harry and Meghan of Their HRH Titles
Another source noted the monarchy has asked the Sussexes to stop using the HRH title "to no avail," so there's a chance William "will simply issue new letters patent to formally remove the entire family’s right to use HRH when he becomes king."
"It will likely be presented as part of a wider tidying up exercise to reduce, more broadly, the number of HRHs in circulation," the source shared. "He could, for example, say that only working royals are entitled to use HRH, which seems sensible if you are trying to modernize, or specify that only children of the monarch are HRH, not the grandchildren, which would have the added advantage of making things clearer for their own kids’ families in due course."
Prince William 'Despises' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
The drama has struck a nerve for the father-of-three, leading a source to spill, "William despises Harry and Meghan at this stage, and when he is king his fury will rain down on them."
The Sussexes stepped down from the royal family and moved to America in 2020.