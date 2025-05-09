Prince William Refuses to Discuss Prince Harry and Is 'Done' With His Brother, Source Reveals
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship was left in the dust when the Duke moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 after the couple stepped down as senior royals.
Though Harry recently revealed in a controversial interview that he wanted to “reconcile” with his family and father, King Charles, who has left his youngest son out of the loop about his cancer diagnosis, an insider told a news outlet that William is “done” with his brother.
“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore. Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t,” the source noted.
“When he becomes King, everybody thinks the divide will become even wider,” the confidant added about William, who will take over as Head of State when his father dies.
As OK! previously reported, the brothers’ rift became even greater after Meghan used the royal HRH title when she sent a gift basket to friend Jamie Kern Lima earlier this year with products from her As Ever brand.
Prince William 'Deeply Frustrated' Over Meghan Markle Using HRH Title
The formal signature stands for “His/Her Highness” and is designated for active royals. According to royal expert Stéphane Bern, Meghan’s decision to use HRH despite Buckingham Palace stripping it from her and Harry when they left the U.K. as a family unit, made William even more vengeful toward his brother and sister-in-law.
“These three letters have reignited tensions at the very heart of the monarchy,” Bern told a news outlet.
A second source claimed William was “deeply frustrated” over the formal use, especially for commercial gain, as it is highly against royal practice to use their titles to make money.
Prince William Unlikely to Strip Brother and Sister-in-Law of Royal Titles
Though it was previously reported that William would likely strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, an inside source claimed it wouldn’t be “happening anytime soon.”
“Not that he hasn’t thought about it, but it would cause an uproar, and that’s the last thing the monarchy needs right now,” the confidant suggested of William before saying Charles has “a lot on his plate with his recovery” to prioritize the matter amid his declining health.
The source continued, “If it was just Meghan’s title to be taken away, it probably wouldn’t be as bad, but the fallout and scrutiny of a father stripping his son of his title would be too intense. There’s no way it will happen under his watch. It’s just not worth it. If it were to happen at all, it would occur during William’s reign as King.”