Prince William Refuses to Discuss Prince Harry and Is 'Done' With His Brother, Source Reveals

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship was left in the dust when the Duke moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020 after the couple stepped down as senior royals.

Though Harry recently revealed in a controversial interview that he wanted to “reconcile” with his family and father, King Charles, who has left his youngest son out of the loop about his cancer diagnosis, an insider told a news outlet that William is “done” with his brother.

“William doesn’t talk about Harry anymore. Everyone knows it’s a subject that they shouldn’t bring up, so he hasn’t brought up the interview and won’t,” the source noted.